Sergio Ramos Transfer: Juventus, PSG Could Sign Real Madrid Captain For FREE Next Year

European heavyweights Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are closely monitoring the situation of Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos in a bid to land the veteran defender on a free transfer next summer. The 34-year-old centre-back is into the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and still hasn't agreed to extend his stay at the Spanish capital. Despite his age, Ramos is widely considered to be amongst the best defenders in the world and has started each of his club’s domestic matches so far this term, finishing all but one of them.

Sergio Ramos transfer news: Real Madrid captain to leave LaLiga giants next summer?

Sergio Ramos last signed a contract extension with Real Madrid back in 2015 that would keep him the club until 2020, with an option to further extend his stay by another season. Los Blancos triggered Ramos' one-year extension last term but with his current deal expiring in 2021, there have been no reports of the Spaniard agreeing on a new contract. The Real Madrid hierarchy has reportedly decided to offer one-year contract extensions to players above the age of 30, based on their performances.

With Ramos' current deal expiring in the summer of 2021, the centre-back will be allowed to talk to other clubs in Europe from January over a free transfer at the end of the season. However, ESPN claims Real Madrid are planning to offer their veteran defender a new deal soon based on his incredible performances over the recent months.

Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos in the Champions League:



❌ Juventus

❌ CSKA Moscow

❌ CSKA Moscow

❌ Ajax

❌ PSG

✅ Club Brugge

❌ Manchester City

❌ Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/coqLFse2kW — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 21, 2020

Ramos suffered a knock during Madrid's 1-0 defeat against Cadiz on Saturday and was subbed off at half-time. He was unavailable for their UCL opener against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night due to injury. Zinedine Zidane's side let in three goals against the Ukrainian champions in a shock 3-2 defeat at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, highlighting the importance of Ramos in their team.

Juventus transfer news: Could Cristiano Ronaldo convince Sergio Ramos to join the Old Lady?

Reports from Italy have claimed that Serie A giants Juventus are keeping tabs on Ramos and view the defender as an ideal candidate to replace Giorgio Chiellini, who turned 36 in August and has been suffering from regular injuries of late. It is believed that Juventus might use Cristiano Ronaldo to convince Ramos to join the Turin-based outfit, having previously spent nine seasons with the defender at Real Madrid.

However, with Ramos being available on a free transfer, several suitors might be interested in getting a deal over the line.

PSG transfer news: Ligue 1 giants want Ramos as a replacement for Thiago Silva

Earlier this summer, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva left PSG to join Chelsea leaving a massive void in the Ligue 1 champions' defence. The French giants most recently suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United as well, highlighting the lack of a commanding and experienced centre-back. Reports from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano have claimed that PSG are also keen on signing Ramos for free next summer to fill the Thiago Silva-shaped hole in defence.

Image Credits - Real Madrid Instagram