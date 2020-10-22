Candace Parker And Daughter Lailaa Become Co-owners Of New NWSL Team Angel City FC

This Tuesday, it was revealed that the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team – Angel City FC – will be part of the league from 2022. Natalie Portman revealed the name of the team on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In July, it was first revealed that a new LA team would be playing from 2022. While the team was founded by Julie Uhrman, there are a host of investors who have since then joined the franchise.

Candace Parker daughter and WNBA star now Angel City FC owners

Candace Parker and her daughter, Lailaa, have joined the ownership group of LA's new NWSL team



The ownership group also includes Serena Williams and her daughter pic.twitter.com/9EFCv2mHV6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2020

Candace Parker and her 11-year-old daughter Lailaa will be a part of Angel City FC's ownership group. Along with the WNBA star, Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Ohanian have also joined the team, making the two mother-daughter duos business partners on the team. Candance Parker took to social media to share the news, excited about the new endeavour.

"Lailaa and I are pumped! We are fans of @weareangelcity already!!" wrote the 2016 WNBA champion. Parker addressed her daughter, telling her that she can be anything she wants. "Keep dreaming and Mommy’s right here with you," Parker concluded.

Parker, 34, started playing in the WNBA in 2008. She was drafted by the LA Sparks as the No. 1 pick and has been with the team since. In 2015, Parker took a break from the WNBA, only to come back and win a title in 2016. This season, she averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field.

Other stars part of the Angel City FC owners list

Natalie Portman reveals the name of her new women’s professional soccer team that is coming to Los Angeles in 2022! 👀⚽ #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/VwKHdfKwXF — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 21, 2020

The club's majority-women ownership group was started by Julie Uhrman (founder and president), followed by Natalie Portman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman. Apart from Serena Williams, Candace Parker and their daughters, 14 former USWNT players have also joined the ownership group.

Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria are also part of the team. Tennis legend Billie Jean King, her partner Ilana Kloss, James Cordon, lineman Ryan Kalil and NHL's PK Subban joined the group later.

(Image credits: Candance Parker Instagram)