Sergio Ramos Will LEAVE Real Madrid This Summer, Club Preparing Farewell

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid with the club captain opting against extending his stay with Los Blancos after the end of his current term. According to various reports, Real Madrid are confident that the defender will leave them as Ramos' contract expires in the summer with the Spanish giants reportedly beginning their preparation for Sergio Ramos farewell ceremony.

Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol stated on 'El Chiringuito' that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is leaving Los Blancos on Sunday. He added how the decision is final and will not be changed in the future as the Spanish star prepares to bid goodbye at the end of the current Sergio Ramos contract.

Josep Pedrerol has also claimed that Los Blancos want Ramos to leave on good terms and could see the 35-year-old defender sign his last possible big-money contract before hanging up his boots. He added how Real Madrid have opted against offering Ramos more money claiming that there isn't any possibility of the centre back staying with Los Blancos now.

Sergio Ramos transfer update

The Spanish centre back had reportedly expressed his anger at being offered a 10 per cent pay-cut for a new contract with the club looking to save some money after being heavily affected by the ongoing pandemic. However, Ramos was rumoured to be angry with the club as he believed that the money was going to be used to sign star players and to be spent on Kylian Mbappe. It led to the defender having a fallout with club president Florentino Perez and choosing to decline the new contract.

Ramos had a season to forget during his 2020-21 campaign with the defender struggling with long-term injuries. The 35-year-old featured only 21 times for Real Madrid last season and was also forced to miss out on representing the country in the European Championship this summer with Luis Enrique citing lack of game time and injury setbacks as a major issue to drop the Real Madrid star.

Interest from Manchester and Paris

The defender has been one of the most constant features for Los Blancos in the last 16 seasons, winning four Champions League titles, five LaLiga titles, alongside Copa del Reys and Club World Cups. He is all set to leave the Madrid outfit on a free transfer in the summer with Spanish outlet AS suggesting how Manchester United and Manchester City are leading the race to acquire the services of the Real Madrid defender.

The Manchester duo is rumoured to be keeping tabs on the 35-year-old Spanish defender, who is set to become a free agent on June 30. The veteran centre back has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season.