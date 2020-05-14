Serie A Could Be Axed If A Player Contracts Coronavirus, Entire Squad To Be Quarantined

Serie A players have returned to training after almost two months of the sport being under suspension in the country. June 13 is being touted as the date for resumption of Serie A action. However, fresh reports indicate that if even a single player from a squad tests positive for COVID-19, the Serie A return will be thrown in jeopardy.

Serie A return: League to be cancelled if players contract coronavirus

The government of Italy has warned the authorities that if even one player tests positive for coronavirus after the Serie A return, then it will be forced to act stringently. Some of the actions that are being touted include a complete halt of the competition, with a possibility of ending it midway.

Serie A return: Teams to be put under quarantine

Another measure that has been reported as the Serie A return nears is that should a player test positive for coronavirus post the restart, the entire squad will be quarantined for a period of 14 days. Sandra Zampa, Undersecretary to the Ministry of Health confirmed the same in her recent statement. She claimed that if a condition of forcing teams to quarantine emerges, then the league will be halted.

Serie A return: Impossible to maintain distance in football

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora was recently quizzed on the reason for imposing a quarantine on the whole squad. He claimed that it is impossible to maintain distance during a football game, which makes it mandatory to put the entire team under quarantine, thus confirming the government’s stringent stand on the fight against the pandemic.

Italy update amid Serie A testing talks

Amid the Serie A testing for coronavirus talks, here's a look at the number of COVID-19 patients in the country. Close to 222,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Italy. Apart from this, 31,000 people have succumbed to the virus, while 113,000 have recovered as well.

