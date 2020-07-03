Serie A Results, Highlights And Matchday 29 Key Moments As Juventus Extend Lead At The Top

Defending Serie A champions Juventus are on course to clinch their ninth consecutive domestic league title, leading the table with a four-point advantage. Although Lazio and Inter Milan appeared to threaten the Bianconeri during the initial phase of the competition, Juventus now appear to enjoy a comfortable lead in Serie A. Here is a brief overview of Serie A results, Serie A highlights, key moments of Matchday 29 and the next Serie A fixtures.

Serie A results: Juventus batter Genoa to cement lead in Serie A table, Lazio defeat Torino

Juventus saw off an important challenge with a 3-1 victory against Genoa away from the Allianz Stadium. Despite an unimpressive display in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa scored for Maurizio Sarri, all three strikes coming from outside the box, to edge past a difficult opponent. Although Andrea Pinamonti pulled one back, Genoa could not claw their way back into the game.

Olimpico di Torino witnessed a sensational Lazio comeback against Torino on Matchday 29. Andrea Belotti converted from a spot-kick in the 5th minute after a hand-ball. Despite conceding early, Lazio did not let their guard down and began overpowering Torino. Their efforts finally paid off when Ciro Immobile equalised within minutes of the second half, followed by a deflected goal from Marco Parolo to seal the win for Lazio.

Serie A results: Inter Milan humiliate Brescia

Antonio Conte's men defeated Brescia in more than convincing fashion, scoring six past Mario Balotelli's team, with all six goals scored by six different players. Inter dominated the game with eight shots on target, compared to one from Brescia. Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Roberto Gagliardini, Christian Eriksen and Antonio Candreva scored at San Siro after their narrow win against Parma on Matchday 28.

Serie A fixtures for Matchday 30

Juventus vs Torino - Saturday, July 4, 8.45 pm IST

Sassuolo vs Lecce - Saturday, July 4, 11 pm IST

Lazio vs AC Milan - Saturday, July 4 (Sunday according to IST), 1.15 am IST

Inter Milan vs Bologna - Sunday, July 5, 8.45 pm IST

Sampdoria vs Spal - Sunday, July 5, 11 pm IST

Cagliari vs Atalanta - Sunday, July 5, 11 pm IST

Brescia vs Verona - Sunday, July 5, 11 pm IST

Udinese vs Genoa - Sunday, July 5, 11 pm IST

Parma vs Fiorentina - Sunday, July 5, 11 pm IST

Napoli vs Roma - Sunday, July 5 (Monday according to IST), 1.15 am IST

Serie A table update

The best way to look back on the past 2️⃣ #SerieATIM Matchdays? With their Top Goals, of course! 🔝 ⚽

Here are the finest 4️⃣ from Matchday 27 & 28! #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/5eLgDfj7BK — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 30, 2020

Juventus lead the Serie A table with 72 points in 29 games this season. Second-placed Lazio have bagged 68 points this season. On the other hand, Inter Milan occupy the third spot on the Serie A table, having bagged 64 points in all. Fourth-placed Atalanta have picked up 60 points as they continue their free-scoring exploits.

