Barcelona Agree Terms With Juventus To Sell Arthur, Player To Stay Until Season Completion

In one of the major highlights of the summer transfer window, defending LaLiga champions Barcelona have agreed to sell Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo to Serie A giants Juventus. The Brazil international will be a part of the swap deal involving Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who will be moving to Camp Nou. On the other hand, Arthur will join the Turin giants only after the end of the ongoing extended season.

Arthur-Pjanic swap: Arthur to Juventus sealed for €80 million

Amid the Arthur to Juventus reports, the Brazilian arrived in Turin on Saturday, hours after his side drew against Celta Vigo to pen down the deal with Juventus. After completing his medical with the defending Serie A champions, the 23-year-old returned to Barcelona to train under Quique Setien with the rest of the team. The Brazil international has signed a five-year contract with Juventus, with the Old Lady agreeing to pay €80 million ($90 million) for Arthur.

Ringrazio per il grande interesse da parte della @juventusfc per l'integrazione alla società. Sò di andare ad appartenere ad un grande club; ci aspettano molte sfide da superare insieme ai bianconeri. pic.twitter.com/SN6ud64xie — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) June 29, 2020

According to Sky Sports, Maurizio Sarri is fond of Arthur and is looking to build a midfield around him. The manager attempted a similar rebuilding previously with Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea. Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic will join Barcelona for a reported fee of €65 million ($73 million) after the completion of the season. The Arthur-Pjanic swap is also likely to help Barcelona balance the books after a string of big-money moves since Neymar's departure.

Arthur-Pjanic swap: Arthur to Juventus materialises after initial hesitation

Arthur arrived at Barcelona in 2018 from Brazilian club Gremio and was touted as the one to succeed Xavi at Camp Nou. However, his career suffered a setback before he could run riot in the midfield due to consistency issues as well as managerial changes. It was no secret that he wanted to succeed with Barcelona and initially resisted attempts by the club to convince him for a move away from Camp Nou.

Arthur-Pjanic swap: Miralem Pjanic set to play under Quique Setien

Arthur has made a total of 72 appearances for Barcelona, having scored four goals during his stay at Camp Nou. He has won the LaLiga as well as the Spanish Super Cup during his stint with Barcelona. On the other hand, Miralem Pjanic is in his fourth season at Juventus, having played 171 games. The Bosnian international boasts of 22 goals, while being one of the important pillars of the Old Lady’s domestic success over the past seasons.

Image courtesy: Arthur Twitter handle