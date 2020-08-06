Serie A SNUBS Cristiano Ronaldo In Naming 6 MVPs Of 2019-20 Season

Cristiano Ronaldo guided Juventus to its ninth successive Serie A title, with his splendid run of form throughout the course of the season. However, his performance has seemingly gone unnoticed by Serie A, with the Portuguese icon snubbed by the league for all of the six individual awards at the end of the season.

Paulo Dybala beats Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch Serie A MVP award

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored 31 goals in Serie A this season, the most for any player in the team. However, Serie A decided to award the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award to Ronaldo's teammate Paulo Dybala. The Argentina international had netted 11 goals along with an equal number of assists this season.

The #SerieATIM 2019/2020 MVPs 🥇@PauDybala_JR is the top player. 🔥🔝

His pass completion rate is 50% for elevated difficulty passes. He goes straight for the opponent in 90% of offensive 1-on-1s and manages to overcome him in 80% of the cases. @juventusfc#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/FKcDRQm6si — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny was crowned the best goalkeeper by Serie A for his scintillating performances between the sticks. Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij bagged the best defender of the season award ahead of the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Kalidou Koulibaly. Alejandro 'Papi' Gomez scooped the best midfielder crown, having netted seven goals and 11 assists this season for Atalanta.

Ciro Immobile crowned best forward by Serie A

Ciro Immobile netted the most goals in Serie A; across Europe, in fact. With his 35 goals in Serie A, the worthy European Golden Boot winner bagged the Best Forward of the Season award. The Lazio hitman beat the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo to score the most goals in the top five European leagues.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo clinched the MVP award in his debut season in Serie A after his famous move to Turin in 2018. However, his numbers weren't as impressive as his stats this season. This season, he scored the most match-winning (12) goals in Serie A while also bagging the most points through his goals (24).

Juventus to play Lyon in Champions League

Despite the setback, Cristiano Ronaldo has been sweating it out in training ahead of his side's Champions League Round of 16 fixture. Maurizio Sarri's men were defeated 1-0 by Lyon in the first leg with the second leg set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on Friday (Saturday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP