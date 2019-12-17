Serie A Stirs Up Controversy After Releasing Monkey Artwork As Anti-racism Initiative

November 3, 2019 - Mario Balotelli walks off the pitch after hearing 'monkey' chants from the crowd. December 16, 2019 - Serie A decides to tackle racism by using monkey painting. It is not surprising that the Italian football's anti-racism initiative featuring paintings of monkeys has received widespread criticism after its release on Monday. The artwork was supposed to be a measure to counter racism but it has been condemned by fans all over the world.

Fantastic to see Serie A anti racism campaign posters ( yes, it's really real)



Maybe get the mascots to Black up as a finishing touch.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/K4GzSOLyNU — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 16, 2019

Serie A's monkey painting bashed by supporters

Serie A has recently came into negative limelight after multiple players were subjected to racist chants by the ultras. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants back in September during a match against Cagliari. In November, Brescia and Italy striker Mario Balotelli was racially abused. He walked off the pitch in protest. A newspaper featured Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling under the tagline 'Black Friday'. Like the artwork, this too was widely bashed by netizens.

The artwork of three monkeys designed by artist Simone Fugazzotto will be displayed at the headquarters of the Serie A in an attempt to combat racism in the Italian top flight. Serie A general manager Luigi De Siervo reportedly stated that the monkey painting reflects the values of fair play and tolerance.

While the Serie A officials think that they have taken a fair stand against racism, the global football community has bashed the league for authorising such a painting. Many experts suggest this is nothing but another failure by the Italian league who have failed to keep a check on racism in recent times. Many supporters think that that the artwork disrespects the African heritage.

Serie A's monkey painting: Social media outrage

Serie A's new 'No to Racism' campaign.



This is an absolute joke. 😳🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/YektJx7cch — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 16, 2019

Serie A's say No To Racism poster isn't an oopsie.



The creative was passed up and down multiple art directors, media managers, public relation officers, and the Italian FA. All of them thought it was savvy to rubber stamp this.



This speaks of a deeper flaw in Italian society. pic.twitter.com/zT9TJxqOhj — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) December 16, 2019

AS Roma surprised by Serie A's monkey painting

#ASRoma was very surprised to see what appears to be an anti-racist campaign from Serie A featuring painted monkeys on social media today. We understand the league wants to tackle racism but we don’t believe this is the right way to do it. pic.twitter.com/jVLImrgS0y — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 16, 2019

Dear @SerieA_EN,



What the actual fuck have you done now???



This is meant to be your ANTI-racism message but it’s just more proof you have zero understanding of the entire issue. You have the money & intelligence to ask for help & boy do you need it!! pic.twitter.com/mQbcQDeE3v — Adam Digby (@Adz77) December 16, 2019

