Serie A Stirs Up Controversy After Releasing Monkey Artwork As Anti-racism Initiative

Football News

Serie A has released an anti-racism artwork featuring monkey paintings. Global football community condemned the league's latest actions on social media.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Serie A

November 3, 2019 - Mario Balotelli walks off the pitch after hearing 'monkey' chants from the crowd. December 16, 2019 - Serie A decides to tackle racism by using monkey painting. It is not surprising that the Italian football's anti-racism initiative featuring paintings of monkeys has received widespread criticism after its release on Monday. The artwork was supposed to be a measure to counter racism but it has been condemned by fans all over the world.

Also Read | Serie A: AS Roma Stands With Racially Abused Striker Mario Balotelli

Serie A's monkey painting bashed by supporters

Serie A has recently came into negative limelight after multiple players were subjected to racist chants by the ultras. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants back in September during a match against Cagliari. In November, Brescia and Italy striker Mario Balotelli was racially abused. He walked off the pitch in protest. A newspaper featured Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling under the tagline 'Black Friday'. Like the artwork, this too was widely bashed by netizens. 

The artwork of three monkeys designed by artist Simone Fugazzotto will be displayed at the headquarters of the Serie A in an attempt to combat racism in the Italian top flight. Serie A general manager Luigi De Siervo reportedly stated that the monkey painting reflects the values of fair play and tolerance. 

Also Read | Juventus Back Joint Top In Serie A As Inter Held In Fiorentina

While the Serie A officials think that they have taken a fair stand against racism, the global football community has bashed the league for authorising such a painting. Many experts suggest this is nothing but another failure by the Italian league who have failed to keep a check on racism in recent times. Many supporters think that that the artwork disrespects the African heritage. 

Serie A's monkey painting: Social media outrage

Also Read | Serie A 2019-20: Brescia Ultras Label Mario Balotelli As 'arrogant' 

AS Roma surprised by Serie A's monkey painting 

Also Read | Serie A: Mario Balotelli Responds To Racist Fans By Scoring A Screamer

 

 

 

