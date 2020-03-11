Serie A Title Could Be Decided By Playoffs Amid Coronavirus Threat: Report

The Coronavirus outbreak has had an irreversible impact on sporting events across Europe, particularly Italy. And according to recent reports, the Serie A title for this season would be decided via Serie A play-offs if the situation does not improve in the country. Just recently, Serie A had decided to suspend the games until April.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has recently announced that all Serie A games will be suspended until April 3. This measure comes after few games were played behind closed doors last weekend, including the much-awaited Juventus vs Inter Milan fixture. However, there arises a question. What would be the fate of the league if the situation does not improve within a month?

Italy coronavirus update: Serie A play-offs on the cards

Sospese le gare del campionato Primavera 1 TIM 2019/2020. ➡ https://t.co/iwoPoFjHHE #PrimaveraTIM — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) March 9, 2020

This question was the reason for a recent meeting that was held on Tuesday between the governing bodies. One of the major suggestions that have emerged to address this problem is Serie A playoffs. The meeting concluded that under the prevailing circumstances, there would be a one-match fixture between the first and second-placed teams to settle the Serie A title race.

Italy coronavirus update: Three proposals including Serie A play-offs emerge

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, in a statement, has announced that in the event of coronavirus emergency making it impossible to conclude the league, then certain proposals put forward in the recent meeting would be discussed after March 23.

Serie A play-offs to be played between top 2 ranked teams

Another suggestion that was discussed in the meeting included, without any order of priority, an option would be not to assign any team as the Serie A winner and inform UEFA of the teams that qualified for the Champions League. A third suggestion that has surfaced is to refer to the table as it stands until the season was uninterrupted and deciding the champions on the basis of current rankings.

If the governing bodies decide to opt for Serie A playoffs, then according to the current standings, Juventus and Lazio would play a match to decide the winner. On the other hand, Inter Milan and Atalanta along with the play-off sides will directly qualify for the Champions League next season.

