All Serie A Games To Be Played Behind Closed Doors For A Month After Coronavirus Outbreak

The Italian government has confirmed that all sporting events including the Serie A will be played behind closed doors for the next one month. This has been done keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Reports suggest that over 100 people have succumbed to the menace of the virus.

Coronavirus in Italy: Serie A games behind closed doors

OFFICIAL | Juventus-Milan postponed, date to be confirmed. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 3, 2020

Several Serie A games that were to be played last weekend were also postponed. This included the game between Juventus and Inter Milan. The game will now be played on May 13. Meanwhile, the semi-final clash between AC Milan and Juventus that was to be played on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST) was also postponed indefinitely.

Coronavirus in Italy: All Serie A training activities to be done behind closed doors

The statement also asserts that all training activities will be done behind closed doors. It also claimed that the ban would be extended beyond April if the situation does not improve within a month. The country is one of the most affected regions due to the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Last week, Juventus had decided to ban stadium and museum tours as a precaution due to the menace of the virus.

Coronavirus in Italy: Several Juventus U23 players test positive

Juventus had also decided to ban a joint training session between the first-team squad and the under-23 squad. This step was taken after several U23 squad players were tested positive for coronavirus. It is believed that the players contracted the virus after they played the game against Pianese. Those players were thought to be infected as well.

