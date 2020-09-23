Serie B Referee Daniele De Santis, Fiancee STABBED To Death In Their Lecce Home

Serie B referee Daniele De Santis and his fiance Eleonora Manta were stabbed to death in their home in Lecce on Monday. According to Italian publication La Repubblica, police have launched an investigation into the double homicide which saw the couple being murdered in their house.

We are shocked after having known that 33 Years Old Italian Serie C referee Daniele De Santis from Lecce has been murdered with his girlfriend last night. May they rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CgDxqWIGyi — Law 5 - The Ref (@Law5_TheRef) September 22, 2020

Serie B referee Daniele De Santis stabbed to death in Lecce home

Officials arrived at the scene of the crime after reports of screams from nearby properties. They found a male body (Daniele De Santis) on the staircase of the second floor. The female body (Eleonora Manta) was discovered inside the house. Initial reports suggest witnesses saw a man with a backpack leaving the scene with a knife in his hand. Officials are yet to identify the suspect, but the early description states the police are looking for man, who appeared to around 60 years old.

Daniele De Santis, 33 lived in Lecce with his fiancee Manta, 30, which is surrounded by CCTV. While the footage is thought to key evidence into the investigation, it also said the perpetrator concealed his face with a mask, which could make it harder to identify him. Police suspect it was not a case of random homicide but a pre-planned crime.

Marcello Nicchi, head of the Italian Referee Association, expressed is grief with the tragic incident to Gazzetto. Nicchi stated the Italian football community was shocked by news of De Santis' tragic murder. He confirmed that not much is known about the case, but the association is in close contact with the family of the victims and the people involved in the investigation.

Nessuna parola riesce a descrivere il nostro dolore per la prematura scomparsa dell’arbitro Daniele De Santis e della compagna Eleonora.



Lo vogliamo ricordare con il sorriso di quando era in campo e per la sua grande passione per la Serie C, che considerava una famiglia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJmt46CDkU — Lega Pro Official (@LegaProOfficial) September 22, 2020

"No words can express the grief of the Pro Liga, its officials, clubs and players for the premature death of referee Daniele De Santis and his partner Eleonora," Francesco Ghirelli, president of Serie C said in his tribute to the 33-year-old referee.

Daniele De Santis began his career as a professional referee in 2017. Initially starting his career in Serie C and Serie D, he made is Serie B debut the same year as the fourth official in a clash between Pisa and Benevento. Primarily officiating matches in Italian football's third and fourth tier, he officiated over 130 matches. The 33-year-old was set to take charge of Coppa Italia Round 1 match between Monopoli and Modena on Wednesday.

(Image Credits: Lega Pro Twitter)