Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Kaka Lined Up As Audacious Swoops For Serie B Side Monza: Reports

Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi is reportedly targetting a sensational double transfer for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka to Serie B side Monza. Silvio Berlusconi, who was the owner of AC Milan from 1986 to 2017, is now serving as the president of Monza. The 83-year-old is interested in bringing the two global icons to Serie B in order to boost the appeal of the club.

Also Read | Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic The Michael Jordan Of Football? Man United Player Thinks So

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka transfer targets for Serie B side Monza?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently in his second stint with AC Milan, having joined the Serie A club in January this year. He played for Milan during Berlusconi's tenure between 2010 and 2012. As for Kaka, the Brazil legend had a memorable stint with AC Milan from 2003 to 2009 before joining the club again for the 2013-14 season. Kaka, 38, has been enjoying his retirement since 2017.

The interest in both players was confirmed by Berlusconi himself during a recent interview with Telelombardia. "I joyfully experienced the news of the promotion to Serie B," Berlusconi told the publication after the suspension of Serie C due to the coronavirus pandemic confirmed Monza's promotion to Italy's second tier.

OFFICIAL! The federal council has decided. #Reggina will be promoted to Serie B, along with #Monza and #Vicenza pic.twitter.com/cfDx3uEEe3 — Reggina Fans (@regginafans) June 8, 2020

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Injury To Calf, Not Achilles, Say AC Milan

Berlusconi then confirmed he has set his sights on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka - two players who enjoyed success at Milan during his ownership. "I say it for Ibrahimovic and also for Kaka - two extraordinary players to which I am very attached," he added. According to British media, Berlusconi is looking to persuade Kaka to come out of retirement to join the Serie B side on a one-year deal. The same will be offered to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, should he decide to leave Milan at the end of the campaign. Both players will also be offered an option to extend their contracts for another year should Monza get promoted to Serie A.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has No Ego, Very Enjoyable To Spend Time With AC Milan Teammates

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's second stint with AC Milan has been hampered by the pandemic so far. The 38-year-old scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for his side. However, the season's halt and the uncertainty about his future means Berlusconi is hopeful he could persuade the Swedish icon to jump ship to Serie B. Kaka, who has been retired since 2017, played a six-a-side match in London with local side Reach Out FC as a part of Adidas' "Rent-a-pred" promotional campaign. He ended his professional career in the MLS with Orlando City where he made 78 appearances and scored 25 goals in all competitions.

Also Read | 'The Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sculpture Stays In Malmo' - Decision Made Despite Vandalism