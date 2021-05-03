SEV Vs ATH Dream11: Sevilla Vs Athletic Club Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Sevilla will next face Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time on Monday, May 3 (12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, May 4). Here is our SEV vs ATH Dream11 prediction, top picks and our SEV vs ATH Dream11 team.

Sevilla arrive into this game on the back of five consecutive victories in LaLiga, including a win over leaders Atletico Madrid thanks to a late goal from Marcos Acuna. Julen Lopetegui's men are still in the hunt for the LaLiga title as they are six points behind Atletico but with a game in hand. They won their last match 2-1 against Granada thanks to a goal each from Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos and will be heading into this game full of confidence.

On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao have been in mediocre form. Although Marcelino García Toral's men are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in LaLiga, they have only managed to win one of these games. However, surprisingly that win was against the leaders Atletico Madrid. As a result of just nine points from their last seven games, Athletic Bilbao have slipped to tenth in the Laliga standings. They are currently ten points off sixth place Villarreal, who currently occupy the last Europa League spot, but they have a game in hand crucially.

Sevilla: Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Oscar De Marcos; Jon Morcillo, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Sevilla: Ivan Rakitic, Youssef En-Nesyri, Jesus Navas

Athletic Bilbao: Alex Berenguer

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Inigo Martinez

Midfielders: Alex Berenguer, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Dani Garcia

Forwards: Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos, Inaki Williams

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Sevilla will come out on top in this LaLiga game.

