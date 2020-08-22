Sevilla Become The Most Successful Team In Europa League History After Thrilling Win

Sevilla cemented their status as the undisputed kings of the Europa League as they defeated Serie A giants Inter Milan in the Europa League final. The 3-2 victory for the Spanish side means that Sevilla have now won the Europa League a record six times.

While the win meant that Julen Lopetegui’s men extended their record as the most successful team in Europa League history, the loss for Inter Milan signalled a further extension of a poor record for Italian teams in the competition. The 3-2 loss means that Italian clubs' wait for a European trophy goes on. Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan were the last club to achieve success in Europe as they defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the 2010 Champions League final.

Sevilla win thrilling Europa League final against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos turned from villain to hero in the span of 70 minutes as Sevilla emerged victorious in a Europa League final for the sixth time. The majority of the action took place in the first half, with four goals being scored as both Sevilla and Inter Milan traded blows. Diego Carlos had a horrible start to the game as he gave away a penalty early on, which was duly dispatched by Romelu Lukaku.

However, Luuk de Jong then took charge, scoring two outstanding headers to give Sevilla the league. Antonio Conte’s men were quick to react as well after they went behind, with Diego Godin scoring a header to level the scores at half-time. However, it was Diego Carlos who produced a moment of magic which led to a fortunate goal for Julen Lopetegui’s men. Diego Carlos' overhead kick was inadvertently turned into the net by Romelu Lukaku, as Sevilla held on to register a memorable victory in the Europa League final.

Sevilla Europa League record revisited

Sevilla keep their record of NEVER losing a EL Final



SIX Finals and SIX Europa League Titles 👏



Just like their previous five wins, Sevilla ensured that with a combination of good luck and moments of brilliance they registered their sixth title victory. The first of Sevilla’s six title victories came in the 2005-06 season when they defeated Middlesbrough 4-0. The following year, they became one of the few clubs to successfully defend their Europa League crown as they defeated fellow Spanish team Espanyol 3-1 on penalties.

The club’s next three Europa League titles came in a remarkable three-year period which saw them completely dominate the competition as they won the Europa League thrice in succession. From 2014 to 2016, Sevilla beat Benfica, Dnipro and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to add to their Europa League tally. After the game, several fans and publications were quick to pay a tribute to the Spanish club’s dominance in the Europa League, as they claimed that Sevilla are the kings of the Europa League. The Europa League final was also a fitting sendoff for battle-hardened veteran midfielder Ever Banega, who will now leave the club.

Sevilla have now won the Europa League a record 6 times.

