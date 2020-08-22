Sevilla Boss Julen Lopetegui Breaks Down After Emotional Europa League Win Vs Inter Milan

Spanish side Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a thrilling Europa League final. The victory for Julen Lopetegui’s men meant that the club won the Europa League for a record sixth time, as Sevilla once again proved that they are the kings of the Europa League. For Inter Milan however, the wait for a major silverware goes on, with the Nerazzurri having failed to win a trophy for almost a decade now.

After the Europa League final, Julen Lopetegui was seen in tears, as the coach tasted glory after what has been a difficult time for the manager in recent years. Over the past few years, Julen Lopetegui was sacked unceremoniously by both Spain and Real Madrid, with the Spanish coach reduced to tears after his departure from Real Madrid just months after his appointment.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League final recap

Sevilla ultimately emerged victorious in what was a topsy-turvy Europa League final. The Sevilla vs Inter Milan clash was exciting throughout, with Inter Milan drawing first blood. Romelu Lukaku scored from the spot after Diego Carlos had fouled the Belgian striker. Sevilla weren’t behind for long though, with Luuk de Jong scoring a brilliant diving header to draw Sevilla level. De Jong, who was the hero of the semi-final as he scored the winner against Manchester United, was at it once again around the half-hour mark of the Sevilla vs Inter Milan encounter.

The Sevilla striker gave his side the lead with a looping header around 30 minutes. Soon after, it was Inter’s turn to restore parity, with Diego Godin scoring a header of his own to make sure the half-time scoreline of the Sevilla vs Inter Milan game read 2-2. In a closely fought second half, Diego Carlos, who gave the penalty in the first half, was indirectly responsible for the winner, with his overhead kick turned into the net by, cruelly, Romelu Lukaku.

Julen Lopetegui emotional after Europa League final win

An emotional Julen Lopetegui wins his first European Trophy!👏



Speaking after the Sevilla vs Inter Milan game, coach Julen Lopetegui was quite emotional as he won the first European trophy of his managerial career. Talking about the ‘very special’ Europa League triumph, the coach was beaming with pride as he stated that Sevilla are a magnificent club. After the victory, Julen Lopetegui was reduced to years in what has been an emotional time for the Sevilla boss.

The coach suffered humiliation after he was sacked from the Spain national team first and then the Real Madrid job. However, he experienced turned his fortunes around just two years after hitting a nadir as he won the Europa League. The Spaniard was seen being consoled by his team, as the emotional coach dedicated the victory to ex-Sevilla stars Jose Antonio Reyes and Antonio Puerta and everyone who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

