Sevilla Vs Barcelona Highlights, LaLiga Table Round-up As Lionel Messi Draws A Blank

The Sevilla vs Barcelona match ended in a 0-0 stalemate at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium this week. The Sevilla vs Barcelona match was played in an empty stadium, with LaLiga leaders Barcelona dropping points for the first time after LaLiga fixtures resumed after the break. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet during the Sevilla vs Barcelona game, missing a chance to score his 700th career goal.

Sevilla vs Barcelona highlights

The Sevilla vs Barcelona match saw Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez make his first start since returning from a knee injury. The striker started the Sevilla vs Barcelona game alongside Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite. Antoine Greizmann dropped to the bench to accommodate the attacking trio. Barcelona controlled the first half of the Sevilla vs Barcelona game, enjoying the better chances. Lionel had two free-kick attempts, with the club captain coming closest to scoring a goal with his first-half attempt. However, Messi’s free-kick was cleared off the line by Jules Kounde. The first half also a scuffle, which was started by Lionel Messi. Messi pushed Sevilla's Diego Carlos to the ground after the centre-back fouled Suarez.

Be sure to head over to Barça TV+ after the game for highlights and in-depth analysis of #SevillaBarça: https://t.co/v28AM27Zzq pic.twitter.com/RBiHrxzTid — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 19, 2020

After the break, Sevilla had the better chances. Lucas Ocampos smashed a shot straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who also kept out an effort from former Barcelona player Munir El Haddadi. Barcelona were lucky not to be punished by a swift Sevilla counter-attack, with Jordi Alba coming to their rescue. Luis Suarez had the best chance for Barcelona in the second half. However, the striker couldn’t keep his shot down.

The match ultimately finished 0-0 and was one of those rare Laliga fixtures where Barcelona failed to score. This was the first time the club failed to score in the league, since their 2-0 loss at Valencia at the end of January. Serge Reguillon squandered the best opportunity for Sevilla. During added time of the Sevilla vs Barcelona game, the left-back hit the ball into the ground when it fell into his path. The shot was comfortably saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona retain top spot on LaLiga table, but Real Madrid could usurp Catalans

Mr. Clean Sheet, @mterstegen1, reacts to the draw at Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/MXq7k29UjK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 19, 2020

With the draw, Barcelona remain at the top of the LaLiga table with 65 points from 30 games. Picking a point from the Sevilla vs Barcelona game, Sevilla are placed 3rd on the Laliga table with 52 points. Barcelona will have a chance to get all three points in the next round of Laliga fixtures, where they face Atheltic Bilbao at Camp Nou.

The draw has given rivals Real Madrid a chance to go top of the LaLiga table when the corresponding LaLiga fixtures take place. Amongst the LaLiga fixtures to be played on Sunday is the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad fixture. A win there would see Real Madrid go above their rivals to the top of the LaLiga table.

Image Courtesy: LaLiga Instagram