Barcelona To Offer New Contract To Lionel Messi That Ties Him At Least Until 2023: Report

Uncertainly has prevailed in recent times over Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi’s contract at Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to extend his stay with the Catalan giants as his current contract runs out in 2021. However, recent reports claim that the defending LaLiga champions have offered an enhanced contract to the Argentine forward.

Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona set to extend stay

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have offered a new contract to Messi that will see him play at Camp Nou at least until his 36th birthday. The 32-year-old has been offered a one-year-contract extension beyond 2021, with an option to extend it further by one year. This will seemingly ensure his stay in Spain until 2023 or until his 36th birthday.

When you can’t wait until the end of the match to get #Messi's jersey.

Several reports suggest that Messi’s contract with Barcelona includes a special clause that allows him to leave the club as a free agent in any given year. However, the deadline to exercise the option this season has already expired. It is reported that the negotiations to extend the contract will be lengthy and time-consuming and might last throughout the course of next season. However, it is not the extent of his contract that the Argentine clamours, rather he expects the inclusion of the exit clause in his new contract.

Lionel Messi contract: Superstar linked with Newell's Old Boys

Earlier reports suggested that Messi might be on his way out of Barcelona at the end of the season amid growing concerns and conflicts with the club hierarchy. The Argentina international was linked with defending Premier League champions Manchester City, due to his exceptional relationship with manager Pep Guardiola, while a return to Argentina wouldn’t be ruled out back then.

It was reported that Messi might seek a return to Newell’s Old Boys, his boyhood club to spend the final few years of his professional career. Last year, during an interview with TyC Sports, the 32-year-old confessed that he dreams to play with Newell's Old Boys again. However, he was unsure if his dream would become a reality, largely because his entire family is now settled in Barcelona. It would be a difficult task to relocate to his homeland along with the entire family, said Messi.

Barcelona fixtures: Lionel Messi's side to play Sevilla

Barcelona fixtures suggest that the Catalan giants will have a tough time in LaLiga. Messi's side will travel to Sevilla on Friday (Saturday according to IST). The Sevilla clash is followed by games against Athletic Club Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid. A possible point drop in any of the games could prove beneficial for Real Madrid, who trail the leaders by two points.

Image courtesy: AP