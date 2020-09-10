SHG Vs QIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Shanghai SIPG are set to lock horns with Qingdao Huanghai on Thursday at the Suzhou City Stadium in Group B of the Chinese Super League on Thursday, September 10. The game is scheduled for 5:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHG vs QIN Dream11 prediction, SHG vs QIN Dream11 team and probable SHG vs QIN playing 11.

SHG vs QIN live: SHG vs QIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Shanghai SIPG are currently sitting comfortably on top of the table having won 6 matches, drawn 2 and lost one. Shanghai SIPG come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Hebei China Fortune but have been dominant in the tournament otherwise. They will look to continue their good performances and pick all the points on offer this week.

On the other hand, Qingdao Huanghai find themselves 9th in the Chinese Super League standings having won one match, drawn 4 and lost 4. They will look to give in their best performance and try to pick up a point from this encounter. Based on current form, our SHG vs QIN Dream11 prediction is that Shanghai SIPG will win this game.

SHG vs QIN Dream11 prediction: Shanghai SIPG vs Qingdao Huanghai Head-to-Head

Shanghai SIPG and Qingdao Huanghai have played each other only once before. That game ended in a 1-1 draw.

SHG vs QIN Dream11 prediction: Probable SHG vs QIN playing 11

Probable starting line-up for Shanghai SIPG: Yan Junling, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Shenyuan Li, Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Odil Akhmedov, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

Probable starting line-up for Qingdao Huanghai: Liu Zhenli, Liu Jiashen, Fang Xinfeng, Han Qingsong, Zhou Junchen, Wang Dong, Wang Fei-II, Li Peng, Romain Alessandrini, Zhu Jianrong, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat

SHG vs QIN live: SHG vs QIN Dream11 team, top picks

Shanghai SIPG

Ricardo Lopes

Oscar

Qingdao Huanghai

Romain Alessandrini

Zhu Jianrong

SHG vs QIN Dream11 prediction: SHG vs QIN Dream 11 team

Goalkeeper - Yan Junling

Defenders - Fang Xinfeng, Han Qingsong, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen

Midfielders - Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Wang Fei-II

Forwards - Romain Alessandrini, Zhu Jianrong, Marko Arnautovic

Note- The above SHG vs QIN Dream11 prediction, SHG vs QIN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHG vs QIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Oscar Twitter