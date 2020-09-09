Bayern Munich's versatile defender David Alaba has less than a year remaining on his existing deal at the Allianz Arena but reports suggest that the player's demand is seen as too much and the club isn't willing to meet David Alaba's asking. Earlier at the end of last season, Hans-Dieter Flick had expressed his hopes to see David Alaba continue to play in the Bundesliga and end his career with Bayern.

Bayern could cash in on David Alaba if contract extension agreement not reached: Report

As per latest reports emerging in Europe, David Alaba is yet to agree to a new Bayern Munich contract and it is very likely that the player could turn up for a new club in the upcoming season. The player could also see out his Bayern contract, which will enable him to leave for free next summer. Bayern is likely to be more interested to cash in on the player.

David Alaba has been linked with many clubs and the Austrian, who appeared in 40 matches for Bayern last season, is in demand. The player was instrumental in helping his club win the coveted UEFA Champions League title. The vastly experienced Bayern star is set to attract a good price as he is an attractive prospect for a number of sides. However, it remains to be seen as to what kind of deal and amount of transfer fees would be acceptable to Bayern.

Alaba would look to have his future sorted as the new season begins soon in a week's time. Bayern host Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena on September 18 to launch their title defence. It would not be surprising that Bayern Munich are interested in extending the Austrian's contract as the player has been a great asset for Bayern. But the meeting between the two parties reached no conclusion as Bayern were not willing to meet the asking price for the player who they treasure.

Bayern Munich transfer news

Bayern Munich will part ways with Philippe Coutinho, Alvaro Odriozola and Ivan Perisic according to a report in Germany. Meanwhile, according to Bild, FC Barcelona wants Thiago and Wijnaldum both.

