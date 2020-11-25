SHG Vs YKFM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Shanghai SIPG and Yokohama F. Marinos go head to head in a Group H clash at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHG vs YKFM Dream11 prediction, SHG vs YKFM Dream11 team and the probable SHG vs YKFM playing 11.

SHG vs YKFM live: SHG vs YKFM Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are locked on six points, collecting the maximum possible points on offer from two games and a victory can put either side in pole position to secure qualification to the Round of 16. Shanghai SIPG have won both of their matches in the last week while Yokohama F. Marinos come in with fresh legs, which this makes the contest interesting.

On one side, we have a team in top form but one that is likely to be a little tired due to the hectic schedule. On the other, Yokohama F. Marinos have fresh legs but could find it difficult to hit top form from the get-go. Based on recent form, our SHG vs YKFM match prediction is a high-quality game likely to end in a draw.

SHG vs YKFM live: Shanghai SIPG vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

The two sides have never met in the AFC Champions League and it is the first time both teams have appeared in the competition at the same time.

SHG vs YKFM Dream11 prediction: Probable SHG vs YKFM playing 11

Shanghai SIPG probable 11 - Wei Chen, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Yu Rui, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Aaron Mooy, Wenjun Lu, Oscar, Hulk

Yokohama F. Marinos probable 11 - Yuji Kajikawa, Ryuta Koike, Yuki Saneto, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Theerathon Bunmathan,Takahiro Ogihara, Takuya Wada, Daizen Maeda, Ado Onaiwu, Kota Mizunuma, Júnior Santos

SHG vs YKFM live: Top picks for SHG vs YKFM Dream11 team

SHG vs YKFM live: Shanghai SIPG top picks

Oscar

Chen Binbin

SHG vs YKFM live: Yokohama F. Marinos top picks

Kota Mizunuma

Júnior Santos

SHG vs YKFM Dream11 prediction: SHG vs YKFM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Yuji Kajikawa

Defenders - Shinnosuke Hatanaka (VC), Wei Zhen, Yu Rui

Midfielders - Kota Mizunuma, Oscar, Chen Binbin, Ricardo Lopes

Forwards - Daizen Maeda, Júnior Santos, Hulk (C)

