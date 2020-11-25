SHG Vs YKFM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Quick links:
Shanghai SIPG and Yokohama F. Marinos go head to head in a Group H clash at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHG vs YKFM Dream11 prediction, SHG vs YKFM Dream11 team and the probable SHG vs YKFM playing 11.
Both the teams are locked on six points, collecting the maximum possible points on offer from two games and a victory can put either side in pole position to secure qualification to the Round of 16. Shanghai SIPG have won both of their matches in the last week while Yokohama F. Marinos come in with fresh legs, which this makes the contest interesting.
On one side, we have a team in top form but one that is likely to be a little tired due to the hectic schedule. On the other, Yokohama F. Marinos have fresh legs but could find it difficult to hit top form from the get-go. Based on recent form, our SHG vs YKFM match prediction is a high-quality game likely to end in a draw.
You always ask about my daily routine. Have a look, this is one more day of my life! Let's go! 🤣😜— Oscar (@oscar8) November 23, 2020
你们总是想看我的日常生活。看一看，这是我生命中的另一天！我们走吧! 🤣😜#O8 #ShanghaiSIPG pic.twitter.com/CnDwfr5pKV
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Get Any Special Treatment At Juventus, Claims Manager Pirlo
The two sides have never met in the AFC Champions League and it is the first time both teams have appeared in the competition at the same time.
READY&GO— 横浜F･マリノス【公式】 (@prompt_fmarinos) November 24, 2020
明日のACL再開初戦にむけ準備万端！
supported by @melcojapan#fmarinos #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/bhcm8X67Kz
Also Read | Messi Was Unhappy When Griezmann Rejected Barcelona At First, French Star Spills The Beans
SHG vs YKFM live: Shanghai SIPG top picks
SHG vs YKFM live: Yokohama F. Marinos top picks
Also Read | Man City's Chase For Messi In Doubt As Barcelona Presidential Favourite Hopeful Over Deal
Goalkeeper - Yuji Kajikawa
Defenders - Shinnosuke Hatanaka (VC), Wei Zhen, Yu Rui
Midfielders - Kota Mizunuma, Oscar, Chen Binbin, Ricardo Lopes
Forwards - Daizen Maeda, Júnior Santos, Hulk (C)
Also Read | Barcelona’s Financial Crisis To Have MAJOR Impact On January Transfer Window Signings