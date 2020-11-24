Man City's Chase For Messi In Doubt As Barcelona Presidential Favourite Hopeful Over Deal

Per reports in England, Barcelona's presidential favourite Victor Font has told Manchester City to forget about signing Lionel Messi next summer. The Messi transfer request shocked the football community but the buzz eventually died down as the club refused to let him go on a free transfer. As the January transfer window approaches, the rumours have once again started swirling regarding the Argentine.

Lionel Messi's contract expires this season and he is free to speak with interested parties regarding a free transfer from January 1, with talks set to intensify over the coming weeks. Pep Guardiola's Man City will likely be the first to launch talks with the Argentine in 2021.

Man City still pursuing Messi transfer

As per reports, the City Football Group (CFG) are willing to offer Messi the chance to play for sister club New York City FC with a further option to choose any of the other eight teams in the CFG portfolio including Japanese outfit Yokohama F Marinos and Melbourne City in Australia. Furthermore, officials are said to be planning to tempt Messi with an ambassadorial role after he decides to hang up his boots.

Luis Suárez (ex-Barça striker): "As a colleague and friend of Leo, his situation hurts me; it worries me as a human being but I also know that he will be able to get ahead and turn the situation around." [punto penal via cat radio] pic.twitter.com/pzIN747krv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 22, 2020

Barcelona in a dire straits when it comes to finances and would be in desperate need of income. However, Barcelona election favourite Victor Font has already made it clear to City chief executive Ferran Soriano that if he is nominated, Barcelona will not consider selling Messi. “I already told Soriano to forget about Messi, to look for alternatives to win the Champions League. Messi will continue with us and we will win the Champions League,” Font said in a recent interview with Marca.

Lionel Messi has scored an incredible 640 goals in just 742 appearances for Barcelona, winning an astonishing ten LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues. Victor Font will make a new deal for Messi his No 1 priority if he takes over as club president. "Getting into a situation where the best player in history wants to leave and not for a lack of love for the club generates frustration, It is one of the reasons why it is urgent for a new project."

When are Barcelona's presidential elections?

The next Barcelona presidential election will now take place on January 24, 2021, having been brought forward from June 2021. Ex-president Josep Bartomeu did not seek re-election in 2021 and resigned in October ahead of the end of his tenure next year. The likes of Victor Font, former president Joan Laporta, Jordi Farre, Toni Freixa and Lluis Fernandez have stepped forward as presidential election candidates.

