SHGP Vs CHYT Dream11: Shanghai Port Vs Changchun Yatai Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 4 of the ongoing Chinese Super League season sees Shanghai Port lock horns against Changchun Yatai in their upcoming league clash on Tuesday, May 11. The Chinese domestic league fixture will be played at the Jiangyin Sports Park Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SHGP vs CHYT Match Preview

Shanghai Port have started off their Chinese SUuper League campaign in fantastic fashion with the hosts remaining undefeated so far. They have registered two consecutive wins over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan in their first few matches while their last match ending in a 1-1 draw against Shanghai Shenhua. Heading into the game with seven points from three games, Shanghai Port will fancy their chances of three points which could see them move up to the top of the table and hold a narrow 2-point lead over others by recording a win on Tuesday.

Changchun Yatai on the other hand have failed to capitalise on their win against Dalian Professional FC in their tournament opener and have gone on to play out draws in their next two games. Heading into the match after playing out a 0-0 draw against Wuhan FC in their previous outings, Changchun Yatai finds themselves slotted fifth on the League table. With five points from three games, the visitors will be eager to get back on the winning ways and record their second win of the season against Shanghai Port.

SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Arnautovic or Serginho

Vice-Captain - Erik or Oscar

SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Xiaotian

Defenders – J. Zhe, L. Ang, J. Okore, S. Jle

Midfielders – A. Mooy, Serginho, Oscar

Strikers – M. Arnautovic, Erik, R. Lopes

SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 Prediction

Shanghai Port starts the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win while walking away with three points at the end of this clash.

Prediction- Shanghai Port 2-1 Changchun Yatai

Note: The above SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 prediction, SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 Team and SHGP vs CHYT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.