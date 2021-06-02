Should Harry Maguire have been left out of England squad? Former Man United star thinks so

Harry Maguire has been fantastic for Manchester United all season. An ankle injury in the Premier League game against Aston Villa kept him out of the Europa League final. Despite all the injury concerns surrounding him, Gareth Southgate has decided to add him to England squad for Euro 2020. The addition of Maguire to the squad means that England will be going ahead with four centre-backs in the squad and are likely to play with a three-man defence with players like Reece James and Kyle Walker in contention to play at the back.

Harry Maguire injury update

Southgate says @JHenderson will be involved in tomorrow's game, but admits "it's going to be tight" for @HarryMaguire93 to be fit for our #EURO2020 opener on Sunday 13 June.https://t.co/EnEZuKWpvK — England (@England) June 1, 2021

Maguire missed United's last four Premier League matches and was not part of the training leading to the Europa League final, which meant that he would be out for the match. He is currently quarantined and is not with the squad yet. When asked if the United Captain would start against Croatia, Southgate said, "It is going to be tight for the first game, there is no question." The England manager has confirmed that he had no hesitations in adding Maguire to the squad and said, "We know exactly where he's at, our medical team have been over with him in Manchester."

Rio Ferdinand on Harry Maguire

Rio Ferdinand was not very happy with this decision made by Southgate. While talking about this on his Youtube Channel Rio Ferdinand Presents Five, the former Red Devil said, "Maguire is not even fit, I wouldn't have even taken Maguire. You're not going to be fit for ages, it doesn't make sense." He also added, "I have been in squads where you've taken players that ain't fully fit, they don't normally come and perform, I'm sorry." Ferdinand was part of England's golden generation and played as a centre-back for the Three Lions.

England squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers : Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford Defenders: Trent Alexander- Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Trent Alexander- Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Philips, Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Philips, Declan Rice Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

England schedule for Euro 2020

Group F: England vs Croatia at Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 PM [Sunday, June 13 at 6:30 PM IST]

England vs Scotland at Wembley Stadium

Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 PM [Friday, June 19 at 12:30 AM IST]

England vs Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium

Tuesday, June 22 at 8:00 PM [Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 AM IST]

