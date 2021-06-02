Last Updated:

Should Harry Maguire Have Been Left Out Of England Squad? Former Man United Star Thinks So

Harry Maguire has been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. Rio Ferdinand believes that Maguire should not have been part of the contingent.

Written By
Godwin Mathew
Should Harry Maguire have been left out of England squad? Former Man United star thinks so

Should Harry Maguire have been left out of England squad? Former Man United star thinks so


Harry Maguire has been fantastic for Manchester United all season. An ankle injury in the Premier League game against Aston Villa kept him out of the Europa League final. Despite all the injury concerns surrounding him, Gareth Southgate has decided to add him to England squad for Euro 2020. The addition of Maguire to the squad means that England will be going ahead with four centre-backs in the squad and are likely to play with a three-man defence with players like Reece James and Kyle Walker in contention to play at the back.

Harry Maguire injury update

Maguire missed United's last four Premier League matches and was not part of the training leading to the Europa League final, which meant that he would be out for the match. He is currently quarantined and is not with the squad yet. When asked if the United Captain would start against Croatia, Southgate said, "It is going to be tight for the first game, there is no question." The England manager has confirmed that he had no hesitations in adding Maguire to the squad and said, "We know exactly where he's at, our medical team have been over with him in Manchester." 

READ | Harry Maguire injury update: Manchester United captain could be out of Europa League final

Rio Ferdinand on Harry Maguire 

Rio Ferdinand was not very happy with this decision made by Southgate. While talking about this on his Youtube Channel Rio Ferdinand Presents Five, the former Red Devil said, "Maguire is not even fit, I wouldn't have even taken Maguire. You're not going to be fit for ages, it doesn't make sense." He also added, "I have been in squads where you've taken players that ain't fully fit, they don't normally come and perform, I'm sorry." Ferdinand was part of England's golden generation and played as a centre-back for the Three Lions.

READ | Harry Maguire injury update: Manchester United captain out of Europa League final

England squad for Euro 2020

  • Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford
  • Defenders: Trent Alexander- Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker
  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Philips, Declan Rice
  • Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

England schedule for Euro 2020

Group F: England vs Croatia at Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 PM [Sunday, June 13 at 6:30 PM IST]

England vs Scotland at Wembley Stadium 

Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 PM [Friday, June 19 at 12:30 AM IST]

England vs Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium

Tuesday, June 22 at 8:00 PM [Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 AM IST]

Picture Credits: Manchester United/ Twitter

READ | Is Harry Maguire playing tonight vs Villarreal? Harry Maguire injury update for UEL final
READ | Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire injury updates: Will the English duo be fit for Euro 2020?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND