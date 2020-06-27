Sir Alex Ferguson Predicted Liverpool Would Win Premier League Title Under Klopp In 2017

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool clinched their first-ever Premier League title after Chelsea defeated Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. The team has received vivid appreciation from footballing greats and fans alike for their astonishing performance in the Premier League this season. Joining the list of those who believed in Klopp's philosophy was former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who had claimed that the Reds could win the title under the German, way back in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp appointed Liverpool manager in 2015

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that former Man United boss Sir Alex Ferguson knew back in 2017 that Jurgen Klopp would be the man to lead the Reds to Premier League glory. The German tactician was appointed the boss at Anfield in 2015 after a highly successful stint with Dortmund, winning the Bundesliga twice, while also reaching the Champions League final.

Sir Alex Ferguson believed in Jurgen Klopp's ability: Jamie Carragher

However, when Klopp arrived, Liverpool were in shambles and had finished sixth in the 2014-15 season under Brendon Rodgers. His first season at Anfield created uncertainty over his ability to lead the Reds when they finished 8th in the league in his maiden season. However, Jamie Carragher, while speaking to The Telegraph, has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson was the only prominent figure who believed that Klopp could win the Premier League with Liverpool.

Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to Carragher in 2017

Carragher recalls having met Sir Alex Ferguson during a testimonial match for Michael Carrick in 2017. That's when Ferguson informed the Liverpool legend that the Reds have the services of one of the brilliant minds in football. Ferguson asserted that he had interacted with Klopp during Champions League coaching seminars, which is when he realised that the German was the perfect man for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side have emerged as one of the fiercest teams in Europe having played two Champions League finals consecutively. The Reds won the latest title against Tottenham last season. Their performance in the Premier League last season wasn't short of excitement, as they missed out narrowly on the title. Although, this time around, Klopp's men have made history, becoming the first team to win the Premier League with seven games in hand.

Image courtesy: AP