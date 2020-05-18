Wayne Rooney Insists Van Gaal Taught Him More Than Man Utd Legend Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reveals he was distraught after the Louis van Gaal sacking and maintains that he learned more under the Dutch boss than the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. Van Gaal was sacked at the end of the 2015/16 campaign with a year left on his contract despite lifting the FA Cup. The Louis Van Gaal sacking paved way for Man United to sign former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho as their new club manager.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney believes that the Louis Van Gaal sacking days after lifting the FA Cup was a massive blunder by the club and adds that the Red Devils would have been so much stronger had he been around for the third season. Man United's leading goal scorer adds that he felt things were improving and players were starting to understand Van Gaal's vision. Wayne Rooney said that he learned more under Louis van Gaal than under any other manager and belives the squad was good enough to compete for top four, but injuries got them into trouble because of lack of depth.

Wayne Rooney: “I was devastated when Louis [Van Gaal] was sacked. For me, it was an absolute joy to work with him. We should have kept him for a third season. We would have been so much stronger.” #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) May 16, 2020

Wayne Rooney reveals Louis van Gaal laughed after the Bardsley knockout

Wayne Rooney and Louis van Gaal have candidly spoken about their time together at Old Trafford in the book LVG – The Manager and the Total Person and the former Barcelona manager reveals that he made the striker captain in what he calls a failed attempt to improve Rooney’s ­behaviour off the pitch at the time. Wayne Rooney claims that he understood the motive behind Louis van Gaal handing him the captaincy and reveals he was shocked by the Dutchman’s ­response to the video where Phil Bardsley knocked him out. The former England international revealed that he goes out his friends sometimes on off days and the duo put their boxing gloves on.

However, after the video of Bardsley knocking him out went viral, Wayne Rooney thought it would be better to inform his manager. The former Everton star reveals that Van Gaal burst out laughing and it meant nothing for him.

