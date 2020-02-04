'Sivaji The Boss Nahi, Jose The Boss' Tottenham's Hilarious Post Has EPL Fans In Splits

Jose Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a stunning win against Manchester City in front of home fans on Sunday night. The North London-based franchise registered just three shots on target as compared to City's six shots on target. However, Tottenham still managed to score two goals. They closed the gap with Chelsea in the battle for top four.

Hugo Lloris repeats his masterclass once again in the win over Manchester City

Not Sivaji the boss, but Jose Mourinho is the boss at Tottenham Hotspur

One of Premier League's most hyped managers - Jose Mourinho - produced a defensive masterclass to edge past Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur's social media honoured their manager with a hilarious post on Instagram for their Indian supporters. Referencing renowned actor Rajinikanth, Spurs posted a picture of Jose Mourinho with the caption, "Sivaji the boss nahin Jose the boss."

Jose Mourinho handed a start to new signing Steven Bergwijn and the Dutch winger repaid that faith with a classic volley to open his account for Tottenham on his debut. South Korean captain Heung-Min Son doubled the lead soon after as his deflected effort found the back of the net past Ederson Moraes. It was indeed a great victory for Mourinho's men.

Jose Mourinho's reaction to Raheem Sterling foul was truly epic!

From big smiles to complete rage 😃😡



Jose Mourinho's reaction to Hugo Lloris saving Ilkay Gundogan's penalty and then realising that Raheem Sterling could potentially be given a second yellow card shows the full spectrum of the managerial emotional rollercoaster ⚽️#PL #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/vL6iRAXs07 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 2, 2020

