Six-time European Champions Interested In Signing 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Six-time UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United to build up their attack even further, having already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool. It is believed that the 37-year-old Portuguese forward is being closely tracked as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who has openly expressed his desire to leave the Bundesliga giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a move to Bayern Munich

According to BILD, Robert Lewandowski's agent has expressed his client's desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Since the 33-year-old's contract expires next summer, the Bundesliga heavyweights may be forced to sell him in this transfer window or risk losing him on a free transfer after.

With AS suggesting that the Polish striker could move to Barcelona, the Bavarians are considering five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement. It is believed that the Portuguese forward is unhappy at Old Trafford following a disappointing season and the club's lack of activity in the transfer market.

The Red Devils had another poor Premier League campaign as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing sixth with just 58 points. They were 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a whopping 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

With the Portuguese international having made it clear at the time of re-signing for Manchester United that he was looking to win trophies at the club, a disappointing campaign at the club may have just prompted him to seek a move elsewhere. Hence, with still over two months remaining in the summer transfer window, it would be interesting to see if the star forward indeed continues to be at Old Trafford at the beginning of next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo could join Sadio Mane at Bayern Munich

After much speculation, Bayern Munich finally signed star winger Sadio Mane from Liverpool on a three-year deal that runs until 30 June 2025. The Senegalese international could provide a major boost to the Bavarian's attack, having scored 120 goals for Liverpool in 269 competitive appearances.

During his six years at Anfield, Mane won almost every trophy that a club can win. He won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 before playing a crucial role in helping the side lift the Premier League in 2020. He followed all these trophies by also winning the EFL Cup and the FA Cup in Liverpool's latest season.