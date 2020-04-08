SLA Vs BTE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Teams, Belarus Cup Live

Slavia Mozyr host BATE Borisov in the Belarus Cup encounter on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Stadion Junost on April 8, 2020 and will start at 8:00 PM IST. BATE Borisov will enter the match as favourites against Slavia Mozyr. Fans can play the SLA VS BTE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SLA VS BTE Dream11 prediction, the SLA VS BTE Dream11 top picks and SLA VS BTE Dream11 squad details.

FC BATE Borisov take on Slavia Mozyr in the Belarus Cup on Wednesday

SLA VS BTE Dream11 prediction

SLA VS BTE Dream11 prediction: Slavia Mozyr squad

Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantya, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

SLA VS BTE Dream11 prediction: BATE Borisov squad

Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Yegor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

SLA VS BTE Dream11 match schedule

Date - Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Kickoff time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Stadion Junost

SLA VS BTE Dream11 prediction: SLA VS BTE Dream11 top picks

Here are the SLA VS BTE Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: A Chichkan

Defenders: V Zhuk, Y Pantia, B Nastic (VC), D Bessmertniy

Midfielders: A Kotlyarov, A Raevskiy, A Chukhley, P Nekhajchik

Forwards: N Melnikov (C), M Skavysh

SLA VS BTE Dream11 prediction

BATE Borisov take on Slavia Mozyr in the Belarus Cup which will be played on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SLA VS BTE Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SLA VS BTE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

