Slavia-Mozyr Vs BATE Borisov Live Streaming Details, Team News, Belarusian Cup Live

Slavia-Mozyr will go up against a strong BATE Borisov side at the Stadion Junost in the Belarusian Cup on Wednesday. The match will be played on April 8, 2020, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 PM IST. Here are the Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov live streaming details and Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov team news.

Belarusian Cup live: Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov live streaming

Belarusian Cup live: Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov live streaming details and preview

BATE Borisov entered the semi-finals of the Belarusian Cup with a comprehensive win over Dinamo Minsk over two legs. They will go up against Slavia-Mozyr who defeated Dnyapro in the quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 3-0. BATE Borisov will enter the match as favourites and will be expected to make the finals of the 2019-20 edition of the Belarusian Cup.

Belarusian Cup live: Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov live streaming

There will be no Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the game -

Competition: Belarusian Cup

Game: Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov

Date and Timing: April 8, 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Stadion Junost

Belarusian Cup live: Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov team news

Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov team news: Slavia-Mozyr full squad

Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantya, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov team news: BATE Borisov squad

Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Yegor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

