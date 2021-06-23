Slovakia Vs Spain Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

With Euro 2020 Group E still wide open, second-placed Slovakia will make the journey to Seville to take on Spain on Wednesday, June 23. The matchday 3 clash at the Estadio La Cartuja de Seville is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Slovakia vs Spain team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Slovakia vs Spain: Euro 2020 Group E game preview

After starting off their Euro 2020 campaign in perfect fashion with a 2-1 victory over Poland, Slovakia were brought crashing back down to earth against a fired-up Sweden, who leapfrogged Stefan Tarkovic's men in the standings thanks to a 1-0 win on Friday. The Slovak's saw their six-game unbeaten run across all competitions end at the hands of the Swedes on matchday 2. However, Slovakia's fate is still in their own hands as they remain just one point above La Roja in second place and need only a draw with Luis Enrique's side to seal progression.

Meanwhile, Spain had to make do with a 1-1 draw against Poland on matchday 2. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for La Roja before Robert Lewandowski grabbed a crucial equalizer in the second half. Spain were previously held to a goalless draw against Sweden in their opening game and now simply have to find a win against Slovakia or risk a group-stage exit at the Euros for the first time since 2004.

Slovakia vs Spain team news, injuries and suspensions

For Slovakia, Denis Vavro continues to observe a period of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, while Ivan Schranz is expected to miss out due to a thigh injury. Ondrej Duda is expected to continue in attack for the visitors.

Spain will have Sergio Busquets fit and ready to start against Slovakia after his COVID-19 positive test at the start of the tournament. This could see Rodri drop out of the starting lineup. Gerard Moreno is tipped to lead the line in attack alongside Morata.

Slovakia vs Spain head to head record

These two teams have met six times in the past. Spain have the upper hand with four wins while Slovakia have managed to come out victorious once. One game between the two teams ended in a draw.

Slovakia vs Spain prediction

Spain will be favourites heading into this game but Slovakia will look to make things more uncomfortable for Enrique's struggling side. Our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Slovakia vs Spain on TV? Euro 2020 live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Slovakia vs Spain live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Milan Skriniar, Gerard Moreno Instagram