SMO Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

FC Smolevichi will take on Gorodeya FC in the Belarusian Premier League on June 5, 2020. The match will be played at the Ozyorny Stadium on Friday with a kick-off time of 7:30 pm IST. Fans can play the SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction, the SMO vs GOR Dream11 top picks and SMO vs GOR Dream11 team. FC Smolevichi are at 15th spot in the Belarusian Premier League standings while Gorodeya are 14th on the table.

SMO vs GOR Dream11 team and match schedule

SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction

SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction - FC Smolevichi squad

Nikita Lazovskiy, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Anatoli Makarov, Ivan Vasilenok, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Mutalip Alibekov, Arseni Bondarenko, Evgeni Barsukov, Andrey Alshanik, Stepan Makarov, Pavel Sadovskiy, Dmitri Shchegrikovich, Aleksandr Dzhigero, Aleksey Butarevich, Konstantin Kotov, Sergey Rusak, Ivan Veras, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Aleksey Turik, Jean-Morel Poe

SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction - Gorodeya FC squad

Maxim Makarov, Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Ilya Baglai, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavlyuchek, Semen Shestilovski, Dmitri Baiduk, Mikhail Shibun, Artem Volovich, Denis Yaskovich, Yuri Volovik, Martin Artyukh, Stanislav Sazonovich, Sergey Usenya, Sergey Pushnyakov, Andrey Sorokin, Rostislav Shavel, Sergey Arkhipov, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev

SMO vs GOR Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, June 5, 2020

Kickoff time - 7:30 pm IST

Venue - Ozyorny Stadium

SMO vs GOR Dream11 team: SMO vs GOR Dream11 top picks

Here are the SMO vs GOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo

Defenders: A Makarov, E Zhevnerov, M Joksimovic, K Pavlyuchek

Midfielders: E Barsuko, A Butarevich (VC), K Kotov, A Sorokin

Forwards: J Poe, L Sajcic (C)

SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction

FC Smolevichi start as favourites against Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League match on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SMO vs GOR Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SMO vs GOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

