SMO Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Quick links:
FC Smolevichi will take on Gorodeya FC in the Belarusian Premier League on June 5, 2020. The match will be played at the Ozyorny Stadium on Friday with a kick-off time of 7:30 pm IST. Fans can play the SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SMO vs GOR Dream11 prediction, the SMO vs GOR Dream11 top picks and SMO vs GOR Dream11 team. FC Smolevichi are at 15th spot in the Belarusian Premier League standings while Gorodeya are 14th on the table.
Also Read | Premier League fixtures, table, schedule ahead of return after COVID-19 hiatus
Also Read | MRT vs SET Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live
Nikita Lazovskiy, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Anatoli Makarov, Ivan Vasilenok, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Mutalip Alibekov, Arseni Bondarenko, Evgeni Barsukov, Andrey Alshanik, Stepan Makarov, Pavel Sadovskiy, Dmitri Shchegrikovich, Aleksandr Dzhigero, Aleksey Butarevich, Konstantin Kotov, Sergey Rusak, Ivan Veras, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Aleksey Turik, Jean-Morel Poe
Maxim Makarov, Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Ilya Baglai, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavlyuchek, Semen Shestilovski, Dmitri Baiduk, Mikhail Shibun, Artem Volovich, Denis Yaskovich, Yuri Volovik, Martin Artyukh, Stanislav Sazonovich, Sergey Usenya, Sergey Pushnyakov, Andrey Sorokin, Rostislav Shavel, Sergey Arkhipov, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo turns up to training FOUR hours before rest of the Juventus squad
Date - Friday, June 5, 2020
Kickoff time - 7:30 pm IST
Venue - Ozyorny Stadium
Also Read | Lionel Messi helps Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero become fastest growing Twitch
Here are the SMO vs GOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.
Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo
Defenders: A Makarov, E Zhevnerov, M Joksimovic, K Pavlyuchek
Midfielders: E Barsuko, A Butarevich (VC), K Kotov, A Sorokin
Forwards: J Poe, L Sajcic (C)
FC Smolevichi start as favourites against Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League match on Friday.
Also Read | Lionel Messi wants his once upon a time idol Eric Abidal kicked out of Barcelona: Report