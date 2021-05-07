SO Vs VOL Dream11: PFC Sochi Vs FC Rotor Volgograd Prediction And Team News

PFC Sochi take on FC Rotor Volgograd on matchday 29 of the ongoing Russian Premier Liga season on Friday, May 7. The Russian Domestic league clash will be played at the Fisht Olympic Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 19: 00 PM (10:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the SO vs VOL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SO vs VOL Match Preview

PFC Sochi have managed to get back on the right track after suffering losses against Rubin and Zenit by registering two consecutive wins over CSKA Moscow, and FC Ufa The hosts went on to make it three wins in a row as their last outing also ended in a 1-3 victory over FC Kransdor. They currently find themselves slotted sixth on the Premier Liga table with 14 wins, seven draws, and the same number of losses against their name. With 49 points from 28 games, PFC Sochi are on par at points with 4th placed Rubin and will see this match as an opportunity to break into the top four of the Premier Liga with a win on Friday.

FC Rotor Volgograd on the other hand finds themselves fighting to stay in the Premier Liga as the visitors will start the game being the 14th ranked team on the league table. They have recorded just five wins while playing out six draws and losing 17 games this season accumulating 21 points so far. Currently, on par with the relegation-threatened FC Ufa, the visitors are in the relegation qualification zone due to a superior goal difference record. Heading into the game after registering a narrow1-0 win over FK Akhmat, FC Rotor Volgograd will be aiming to secure a spot in the league with a win against PFC Sochi.

SO vs VOL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- A. Yusupov or K. Mullin

Vice-Captain- A. Zablotny or Z. Davitashvilli

SO vs VOL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Dzhanayev

Defenders – O. Kozhemyakin, I. Miladinovic, D. Stepanov, I'm Novoseltasev

Midfielders – I. Zhigulev, C. Noboa, Z. Davitashvilli

Strikers – A. Zablotny, K. Mullin, A. Yusupov

SO vs VOL Dream11 Prediction

Despite a number of injuries to key players in the ranks PFC Sochi have continued to maintain some positive momentum in the tournament. The hosts are expected to edge past FC Rotor Volgograd on Friday as we predict a narrow win for PFC Sochi at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- PFC Sochi 2-0 FC Rotor Volgograd

Note: The above SO vs VOL Dream11 prediction, SO vs VOL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SO vs VOL Dream11 Team and SO vs VOL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.