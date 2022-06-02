South Korea Vs Brazil Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly

The Brazil national football team is up against their South Korean counterparts in an international friendly match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday. This is the first match of a busy month for Brazil, as they face Japan on June 6, and Argentina on June 11. Although Brazil are favorite in their first two international friendlies, an injury threat concerning Neymar Jr. seems to be bothering the team.

South Korea vs Brazil, International Friendly- Match Preview

As reported by CBS Sports, the 30-year-old footballer picked up a foot injury on Wednesday, as he was seen grabbing his right foot after falling on the turf while training in Seoul. He team doctor then revealed that his foot is swollen and it was too early to determine whether he will play or not. He is likely to be rested for the match against South Korea on Thursday.

On the other hand, the hosts have a strong lineup by their side, led by Tottenham Hotspur superstar Heung-min Son. At the same time, there are plenty of players in South Korea’s side, who can prove to be key players on Thursday. Freiburg’s Jeong Woo-yeong and Wolves; Hwang Hee-chan are some of the players who can shine against Brazil. South Korea lost 1-0 to UAE in their last international game, while Brazil earned a 0-4 win against Bolivia.

How to to watch South Korea vs Brazil on TV?

Unfortunately, No channel in India is going to telecast the South Korea vs Brazil international friendly. The game will be telecasted on beIN Sports 3 in the US.

How to to watch live stream of South Korea vs Brazil match?

Football fans in India, wondering how to watch the South Korea vs Brazil, international friendly match, there is some bad news as the match is not likely to streamed by any official broadcaster. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST in India. However, live updates will be available on social media handles of both the teams. Meanwhile, the game will be streamed on fuboTV. The game will begin at 7 AM ET in the US.

Where will the South Korea vs Brazil take place?

Brazil vs South Korea international football friendly match will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday.

South Korea vs Brazil, International Friendly: Possible lineups

South Korea’s possible starting lineup: Seung-gyu, Tae-hwan, Yong, Young-gwon, Jin-su, Chang-hoon, Hee-chan, Woo-young, Sang-ho, Son and Ui-jo

Brazil’s possible starting lineup: Ederson, Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles, Fabinho, Guimaraes, Rodrygo, Paqueta, Neymar and Richarlison

(Image: AP)