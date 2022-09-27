The South Korea men's football team are set to face Cameroon in a friendly football match on Tuesday, September 27. Both teams have already qualified for the 2022 world cup in Qatar and could use this match in making certain experiments before the mega event. South Korea and Cameroon have faced each other five times previously and the Asian team is yet to lose to their African opponents.

South Korea qualified for the World Cup in Qatar with two group games to spare. In their last match, they drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in a friendly. Cameroon football team on the other hand achieved qualified for the World Cup in Qatar by winning the play-off against Equatorial Guinea. They are currently leading the African Cup qualification group after a 1-0 win over Burundi. In their most recent friendly match, Cameroon was defeated by Uzbekistan. Ahead of this encounter, we take a look at the details on where to catch South Korea vs Cameroon live streaming.

Where will South Korea vs Cameroon football match take place?

The South Korea team will face Cameroon in a friendly match at the Seoul world cup stadium in Korea.

What time will South Korea vs Cameroon football match begin?

According to South Korea time, the South Korea vs Cameroon friendly football match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM GMT. In India, it will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to catch South Korea vs Cameroon football match in South Korea?

Football fans in South Korea can watch this friendly fixture on Coupang Play

Where to catch South Korea vs Cameroo football live streaming in South Korea?

The live streaming of the South Korea vs Cameroon match in South Korea will be available TV Chosun.

Where to watch South Korea vs Cameroon football match in Cameroon?

In Cameroon, the match between both teams is scheduled to be broadcasted on CRTV Sports. The match will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Where to watch the South Korea vs Cameroon match in India?

The match between South Korea and Cameroon will start at 4:30 pm IST but will not be available in India.

South Korea vs Cameroon predicted XI

South Korea

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Yoon Jong-gyu; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom; Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Hwang Hee-chan.

Cameroon

Andre Onana; Enzo Ebosse, Nicolas N'Koulou, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Collins Fai, Georges Mandjeck, Olivier Ntcham, Nouhou Tolo; Bryan Mbeumo, Vincent Aboubakar, Moumi Ngamaleu.