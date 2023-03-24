South Korea Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly

Quick links:
Image: AP
The South Korean football team is all set to take to the field for a competitive game on Friday, for the first time since their exit from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Since then, the team has switched from manager Paulo Bento to former Germany striker and manager Jurgen Klinsmann. Meanwhile, the exciting Korean talents will face a Colombian side that comes into the match on a back of a goalless draw against the USA in January.
In the last four games that both teams have clashed against each other, South Korea have managed to beat Colombia on two occasions. On the other hand, Columbia emerged as the winner only once. Whereas, one match between the team concluded in a draw.
South Korea Probable Starting Lineup: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Kyun-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su, In-beom, Woo-young, Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min, Gue-sung
Colombia Probable Starting Lineup: Mantero, Fabra, Llinas, Perez, Mosquera, Campuzano, Ruiz, Catano, Velasquez, Duran, Hernandez
The South Korea vs Columbia match is scheduled to be played at the Munsu football Stadium.
The South Korea vs Columbia, international friendly match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST/8 PM (South Korea)/6:00 AM (Colombia) on Sunday.
Unfortunately for Indian fans, the live broadcast of the match will not be available in India. However, fans can check all live updates on the social media handles of the teams.
Football fans in South Korea can tune into Coupang Play and TV Chosum to watch their national team in action live against Columbia on Friday.
In Columbia, the match will be available for fans on Caracol network and Deportes RCN En Vivo.