Last Updated:

South Korea Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly

Know when and where to match the international friendly match between South Korea and Columbia, that is scheduled to be played on Friday, March 24.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Korea vs Colombia

Image: AP


The South Korean football team is all set to take to the field for a competitive game on Friday, for the first time since their exit from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Since then, the team has switched from manager Paulo Bento to former Germany striker and manager Jurgen Klinsmann. Meanwhile, the exciting Korean talents will face a Colombian side that comes into the match on a back of a goalless draw against the USA in January.

In the last four games that both teams have clashed against each other, South Korea have managed to beat Colombia on two occasions. On the other hand, Columbia emerged as the winner only once. Whereas, one match between the team concluded in a draw.

Korea vs Colombia, international friendly match: Probable Lineups

South Korea Probable Starting Lineup: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Kyun-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su, In-beom, Woo-young, Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min, Gue-sung

Colombia Probable Starting Lineup: Mantero, Fabra, Llinas, Perez, Mosquera, Campuzano, Ruiz, Catano, Velasquez, Duran, Hernandez

Where is the South Korea vs Columbia match being played?

The South Korea vs Columbia match is scheduled to be played at the Munsu football Stadium.

When will the South Korea vs Columbia match begin?

The South Korea vs Columbia, international friendly match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST/8 PM (South Korea)/6:00 AM (Colombia) on Sunday.

How to watch South Korea vs Columbia match in India?

Unfortunately for Indian fans, the live broadcast of the match will not be available in India. However, fans can check all live updates on the social media handles of the teams.

How to watch South Korea vs Columbia match in South Korea?

Football fans in South Korea can tune into Coupang Play and TV Chosum to watch their national team in action live against Columbia on Friday.

How to watch South Korea vs Columbia match in Columbia?

In Columbia, the match will be available for fans on Caracol network and Deportes RCN En Vivo.

South Korea’s full squad for international friendly against Uruguay

  • Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Song Bum-keun (Shonan Bellmare), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai)
  • Defenders: Kwon Kyungwon (Gamba Osaka), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Kim Min-jae (SSC Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Lee Ki-je (Suwon Samsung), Cho Yu-min (Daejeon Citizens)
  • Midfielders: Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Lee Kang-in (RCD Mallorca), Lee Jae-sung (FSV Mainz), Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Jeong Woo-yeong (SC Freiburg), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton)
  • Forwards: Oh Hyeon-gyu (Celtic FC), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Hwang Ui-jo (FC Seoul)
