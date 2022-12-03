WATCH: South Korea's Winning Moment Vs Portugal As Son Heung-Min Sheds Tears Of Happiness

South Korea defeated Portugal in their final group stage match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 to reach the Round of 16 on Friday. The Asian side beat Portugal 2-1 to advance to the knockout stage courtesy of goals from Kim Young-gwon and Hwang Hee-chan. South Korea appeared to be heading out of the tournament for the majority of the game but the last-minute goal from Hwang Hee-chan helped the side finish second on the Group H points table and qualify for the last 16.

Hwang Hee-chan scored the goal in the 91st minute following an assist from captain Son Heung-min, who dribbled the entire length of the pitch to set up the goal.

South Korea also needed the game between Ghana and Uruguay to end in their favour. Uruguay would have beaten Korea to advance to the Round of 16 had they scored one more goal in their 2-0 victory against Ghana. However, the South American side was knocked out of the World Cup on goals scored.

#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022

Hwang Hee-Chan gives South Korea the lead in the 91st min



🇰🇷 South Korea 2-1 Portugal 🇵🇹



Korea wow❤😜 pic.twitter.com/pnkNd4IEKq — Ahsan Salman (@AhsanSa44599315) December 2, 2022

Son Heung-min sheds 'tears of happiness'

After the winner from Hwang Hee-chan, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min was seen shedding "tears of happiness" as he celebrated his team's progression to the Round of 16. Despite his average performance throughout the group stage of the ongoing World Cup, Son Heung-min produced a stellar assist to help Hwang score the match-winning goal against Portugal.

Son led the counter-attack during the added time and ran almost 70 yards before perfectly timing his pass to Hwang, who put the ball in the back of the net to help his team take the lead.

"I believe these tears are tears of happiness. We waited really long for this moment and we as players believed altogether we could do this. There were moments when I wasn't able to do my best and I am thankful for my teammates that they were able to cover me in the moments I wasn't able to fulfill my duties, and I'm very proud of them," Son Heung-min said after the match.

South Korea will now lock horns against former champions Brazil in the Round of 16 on December 6. If South Korea win the match against Brazil, they will make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup