Southampton Combine Effortlessly To Double Their Lead Against Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

Southampton pulled off a rather rare 0-2 win against fourth-placed Chelsea on Matchday 19 of the English Premier League. This was Chelsea's sixth loss at Stamford Bridge over the course of the 2019-20 season. The Blues have been beaten by Liverpool, West Ham, Bournemouth and Southampton. Chelsea have also drawn matches with Leicester City and Sheffield United at home.

Southampton's Michael Obafemi opens his Premier League account with a stunning finish

The finish 🤩

The celebration 🤣@michaelobafemi_ opened his #PL account for the season in style: pic.twitter.com/z8MEjyNrpS — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 26, 2019

Southampton complete magnificent team move to double the lead against Chelsea

The Blues were definitely the second-best team on December 26 at Stamford Bridge. Ralph Hassenhuttl's boys led by Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond secured a massive three points against Chelsea. Redmond's goal, in particular, was the perfect example of a well-practised team move which was completed by a sublime finish past Chelsea custodian - Kepa Arizzabalaga. In doing so, the Saints moved up to the 14th spot in the Premier League table with back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, Chelsea fans will be disappointed with the team's performance on Thursday, especially after the previous 0-2 win against London rivals - Tottenham Hotspur. Can Frank Lampard and Co. finish in the top four this season?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard highlights area of improvements after Southampton loss

Lampard says it is the same story to the last few home games. The boss says we need to do more to break defensive lines, including hitting better crosses and final passes to create clearer chances. #CHESOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2019

