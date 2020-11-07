Southampton MOCK Donald Trump After Going On Top Of The Premier League Standings

Southampton moved to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Friday night (Saturday IST). Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong scored either side of the half-time whistle, to help Saints score their fifth win of the league campaign, which helped them move past Liverpool to the top of the table. Liverpool are yet to play this weekend.

A very special goodnight to every single #SaintsFC fan 😘



Your support does not go unnoticed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QIZYvtrHx4 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 7, 2020

Also Read | Southampton Beats Newcastle 2-0 To Be Surprise Leader Of EPL

Southampton top of Premier League: Saints take shot at Trump?

While Southampton's fantastic start to the season under Ralph Hassenhuttl has impressed most fans and experts, the Saints made the headlines after their recent win for their cheeky shot at US President Donald Trump. After the match, Southampton posted a screenshot of the Premier League table showing them lead the way with 16 points after eight matches. In the caption, they wrote 'STOP THE COUNT', which is a hilarious dig at Trump, who is currently trailing behind Democrat leader Joe Biden in the US Election 2020.

STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/rS94knWEhO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 6, 2020

Donald Trump's three-word post went viral on Thursday as he repeatedly voiced his frustration with ballots being counted even after the day of the election. Over the last few days, the Trump campaign has repeatedly argued that "illegal voter" influence is the reason he his lagging behind. His reps even filed lawsuits against several states over the ineligibility of voter ballots being counted after election day.

In the lawsuit filed in Georgia, Trump's campaign claimed 53 ballots were ineligible from counting as they arrived late. The lawsuits were dismissed by the states of Georgia and Michigan.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Also Read | 'The Tree Is Growing': Solskjaer Calls For Patience At Man United

Back to the Premier League, the Saints poking fun at the US Election 2020 gained quite a reception from fans online, with most hailing the team's social media team for their 'savage' post:

Adminnnn😂😭 — pray to yoshida (@_majesticmaya) November 6, 2020

UNREAL TWEET ADMIN 💉💉💉😂 — tøby (@sfctoby) November 6, 2020

Also Read | Burnley Still Without A Win In EPL After 0-0 At Brighton

It will be quite an achievement for Southampton FC if they still remain top in the Premier League standings at the end of Matchday 8. The Saints could drop to as low as fifth at the end of the weekend if the other competing teams win their respective matches. Among teams who can leapfrog them, Liverpool FC face a difficult away test at Manchester City, while Everton will be hosting Manchester United. Leicester will be facing Wolves and Tottenham will be at West Brom.

Heading into Matchday 8, Liverpool are second with 16 points, and Leicester are third with 15 points.

Also Read | MATCHDAY: Man United And Barcelona Under Pressure

(Image Credits: Southampton, Donald Trump Twitter)