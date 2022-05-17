Southampton Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK

Southampton are all set to host Premier League title contenders Liverpool on Tuesday, May 17, night at the Saint Mary's Stadium. The game will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on May 18. The game promises to be an exciting contest as the Saints, who have nothing much to play for this season, will have the freedom to express themselves against the Reds, who are in desperate need of a win if they are to keep their title challenge alive. Here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Southampton vs Liverpool live streaming details.

Southampton vs Liverpool live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

The duo were among the first people the boss messaged after we reached the #UCL final 📲 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday, May 17.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live in US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, May 17.

Special from Sadio and brilliant from Bobby 🔥⚽️#SOULIV from 2019 ⏪ pic.twitter.com/FxanR0WKKa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2022

Premier League title race update: Liverpool four points behind City

After 36 games, Liverpool are in second place and are four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more. While the title race is no longer in the Reds' hands as a win for the Citizens over the weekend would guarantee them their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, Jurgen Klopp's side can take the title battle to the final day with a draw or a win against Southampton.

Image: AP