Southampton Vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch The Match In India, UK & US?

Southampton FC and Manchester United are all set to lock horns against each other in the Premier League on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the St Mary's Stadium, which is the home ground of Southampton. The Saints have not won a Premier League match against Manchester United since 2016 and will look to better the record this time around. Both matches between the two sides last year ended in draws. While Southampton are currently ranked 11th in the Premier League table this year, United are ranked 14th.

Southampton vs Manchester United: How to watch the PL match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United will be carried by Star Sports Network in India. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports and Star Sports Select TV channels in addition to regional channels of the network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and JioTV. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. IST.

Southampton vs Manchester United: How to watch the PL match in the UK?

Sky Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United in the United Kingdom. The match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Go app. The live coverage of the game is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. in the UK.

Southampton vs Manchester United: How to watch the PL match in the US?

USA Network and Universo will provide the live telecast of the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United in the United States. The live streaming of the match will be available on the fubo TV app. The live coverage of the game is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. in the US.

Southampton FC vs Manchester United: Predicted starting lineups

Southampton FC predicted starting lineup: Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo; James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia; Joe Aribo, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Adam Armstrong; Che Adams.

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga.

Image: AP