Spain Euro 2020 Squad STUNS Fans With 0 Real Madrid Players, Sergio Ramos Snubbed

The delayed Euro 2020 is just a matter of weeks from getting underway and Spain announced their squad for the major tournament earlier on Monday. However, the big news was that La Roja captain Sergio Ramos had been left out of the Spain squad Euro 2020. Astonishingly, no Spanish players from Real Madrid made the cut for the national team, leaving fans on social media in utter disbelief.

Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11 and the squads for all 24 teams must be finalised by June 1. Although UEFA has expanded the squad list size to 26, there are a few more places up for grabs this year. However, Spain head coach Luis Enrique has opted to pick just 24 of his players for the continental competition. Fans have asked - Why are there no Real Madrid players in Spain squad?'

Why are there no Real Madrid players in Spain squad? Enrique reveals decision to exclude Ramos

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Spain head coach Luis Enrique revealed that injury prevented influential centre-back and captain, Sergio Ramos, from being part of the the Spain Euro 2020 squad. The former Barcelona boss said, "I want to send a message to Ramos, our captain. He's not on the list as he hasn't been able to compete or even train properly with the group since January. I told him last night on the phone. It was difficult but it's best for the team."

Ramos won the last of his 180 caps in March, but the 35-year-old has suffered multiple injury setbacks this campaign. Although Ramos was left out, Man City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality, was called up by Spain. Laporte, a 26-year-old Manchester City defender, was called up to the France squad three times but never made an appearance for Les Bleus.

Spain captain for Euro 2020: Who will captain Spain at Euro 2020?

In Ramos' absence, it now remains to be seen who will be Spain captain for Euro 2020. Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is the vice-captain of the team and is likely expected to wear the armband for the upcoming tournament.

Spain Euro 2020 squad released -

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

Spain fixtures Euro 2020: Group stage schedule

Spain will begin their Euro 2020 group stage campaign on June 14, with their first game against Sweden. The three-time Euro winners will then lock horns against Poland (June 19) and Slovakia (June 23).

Image Credits - Sergio Ramos Instagram