Spain Football Team Gets Covid Vaccine On Euro 2020 Start Date, Fans Concerned

Spain football team Covid vaccine: Spanish fans concerned after their national side receives their doses just a few days prior to their first game of Euro 2020.

Following two positive Covid-19 tests in the Spain football team, the team has decided to get vaccinated on the Euro 2020 start date. Euro 2020 will take place from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, July 11. Here are the details of the Spain football team Covid vaccine as the side prepares for the Euros.

Spain football team Covid vaccine details

The Spain football team has received their Covid-19 vaccines three days before their opening game against Sweden on Monday. La Roja's preparation for this summer's European Championship were thrown into disarray when captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday followed by Diego Llorente earlier this week. While there have been tense negotiations between the government and the Spanish FA this week, it was finally decided to approve the squad's vaccinations.

However, Busquets and Llorente are still self-isolating at home and did not receive the vaccine as a result. As for Llorente, Luis Enrique said on Thursday that the Leeds defender's result may have been a false positive. If Llorente were to test negative once again he could feature in Spain's game against Sweden on Monday. As for Busquests, Enrique confirmed he will be a part of the Spain squad but that his return date was yet unknown.

Will Spain play Euro 2020? Fans fear side effects of Covid vaccinations

Luis Enrique was seemingly annoyed with the Covid vaccinations for the Spain football team not having been completed earlier. Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Enrique said, "The president is handling the issue of vaccines, and we trust he will do the best. If he considers, and the doctors consider, that it is necessary, we will do the best for the national team. I'd have liked it done when the squad was announced, but that was not possible. I would be pretty annoyed not to be able to count on a player because of side effects (to vaccine)."

Similarly, fans too expressed their concerns with their side being vaccinated just a few days before Spain began their Euro 2020 campaign. Considering the timing of the vaccination, there is a risk of players developing side effects, and as a result, not being able to feature in few games of the tournament. Some of the fan reactions can be seen below.

Spain squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta,

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Thiago, Rodri, Koke, Pedri, Fabian

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres

