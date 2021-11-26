Spain Suffers Double Blow, Carlos Alcaraz Joins Nadal In Pulling Out Of Davis Cup Final

The 18-year-old Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has been ruled out of the Davis Cup Finals after testing positive for COVID. Taking to an official statement the country’s tennis federation (RFET) confined the news to all its supporters

Carlos Alcaraz too took to social media to communicate the news with his supporters and said that he feels sad about missing such an important tournament like the Davis Cup, something he was very excited about.

"Hello everyone. I wanted to communicate that today I have tested positive for Covid-19 which will prevent me from playing the Davis Cup that I was so excited about. On Saturday that we met for the first time with the team, I had a PCR which I gave negative and every two days antigen tests and all negative. I'm sad about the way that I miss such an important and super special tournament for me as the Davis Cup, I was very excited to be able to play and represent my country here in Madrid in front of my people, but sometimes things don't happen as one wants and you have to overcome, it is a very hard stick but you have to get up in the face of this situation and come out strengthened" he wrote.

He further took to update the fans on his health and thanked them for their wishes and support, "At the moment I am very well, with very mild symptoms and we will see how it progresses. A lot of encouragement to the whole team and I will be cheering and watching on television. Thank you all for your support"

The 18-year-old youngster was having a great year, first winning his first ATP title (the Croatia Open) back in July before winning the ATP Next Generation finals earlier this month.

Carlos Alcaraz now joins 20-times major title winners Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut in the list of absences and this will be a huge blow for Spain, who are the defending champions.

Pedro Martínez has now been drafted in as a replamcent and will join the likes of Pablo Carreno Busta, Alberto Ramos-Vinolas, Feliciano López and Marcel Granollers and Sergi Bruguera in the team.

(Image: AP)