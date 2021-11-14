Spain Vs Sweden Live Stream: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers In UK, US And India?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Sweden is all set to take place on Monday, November 15. The match will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla and is scheduled to begin at 1:15 am IST. Both sides have played 7 games each in the World Cup qualifiers so far with Spain ahead by one point in the points table courtesy of the side's 1-0 win over Greece on Thursday. Sweden, on the other hand, dropped its chance to qualify early after the side lost to Georgia 2-0 in its last outing. Both Spain and Sweden will be eager to take the pitch against each other late on Sunday and register a win in order to avoid the playoffs.

Spain vs Sweden: How to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India?

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the FIFA World Cup qualifiers clash between Spain and Sweden on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD. For online audiences, the match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and Jio TV. The monthly membership fee for SonyLIV Premium is Rs. 299, while the Jio Tv can be accessed for free if one has a subscription to the Jio Cellular network.

Spain vs Sweden: How to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the UK?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Sweden will be live telecast on Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. The live coverage of the match will start at 7:40 pm UK time on Sky Sports Premier League. For online audiences in the UK, the match will be live-streamed on NOWTV, which is a subsidiary of Sky Group.

Spain vs Sweden: How to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the US?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Spain and Sweden will be live telecast on ESPN 3 in the United States. The live coverage of the match will begin at 3:45 pm ET. Meanwhile, online audiences in the United States can watch the live-streaming of the match on TUDN App, UniMas, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW app.

Image: AP