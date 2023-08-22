Spanish FA President approaches Jenni Hermoso's family after kissing incident: Reports

Spain scripted history as they defeated England to lift their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup final. But they couldn't really celebrate properly due to an inappropriate gesture by Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales during the trophy presentation ceremony. The incident has shocked the world and Rubiales has been the subject of severe criticism.

The chief of Spanish Football was seen kissing Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso on the stage without her consent. The footballer didn't like the gesture and during a post match Instagram live she even conveyed his mindset. The incident faced severe backlash and even the political community has had a go at the Rubiales. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also took the occasion to criticise Rubiales. "It shows that in our country there's a long way to go in terms of equality and respect between men and women.

"What we saw was an unacceptable gesture. I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn't sufficient, I'd say it wasn't adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps."

Luis Rubiales appraoched Jenni Hermoso's family in a bid to restore prestige

But now as per a report in the Spanish publication Relevo, the head of the Spanish football federation had asked the player to appear in a joint apology video. He even went to the higher limit as he tried to convince her players, family and staff but the player rejected his appeal. Even Manager Jorge Vilda joined the proceedings and requested her family to bury the hatchet but the plan didn't work either. Calls for his resignation have already been made as deputy minister Yolanda Diaz also insisted that Rubiales should resign from his post.

As quoted by ESPN she said, "Nothing more and nothing less, a woman has been harassed and assaulted. [Rubiales'] excuses are useless. What we ask is for the sports law to be applied and for the Sport's federation protocols to be activated. This person should resign."