Sparta Prague Fans Watch Football On Drive-in Screens With Beer, Snacks Amid Pandemic

Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen fans created quite a stir on social media after images emerged in which they were seen watching the game from outside the stadium. This was the first game for Sparta Prague since the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the Czech Republic.

Sparta Prague fans visit drive-in cinema screens amid coronavirus pandemic

It is reported that only 300 fans were allowed to drive in to watch Sparta Prague's first game outside the stadium since the lockdown was lifted in the country. The games will be played behind closed doors as the coronavirus pandemic threat still looms large. Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen set up drive-in cinema-style screens for a crowd of 300 outside the stadium. Sparta Prague fans seemingly made the most of the opportunity as several of them arrived with blankets, beers and snacks.

Sparta Prague fans arrive with beer and snacks amid coronavirus pandemic

✍️ REPORT | Unfortunately, Sparta did not enter to the restarted league well and lost 1-2 to the second team of the league at Letná. More in the report. #acsparta



The Czech top-flight is one of the first leagues to resume in Europe after all sporting events across the continent were brought to a halt due to the spread of COVID-19. It is reported that fans will not be allowed to visit the stadiums throughout the season to conform with social distancing norms and to minimise the coronavirus pandemic impact on football in the Czech Republic. Despite the stringent rules, Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen came up with a novel solution by setting up a big screen outside the stadium. Second-placed Viktoria Plzen defeated ninth-placed Sparta Prague 2-1.

Similar concept likely to be adopted by Premier League

It is reported that the Premier League could follow this method of drive-ins followed up with a big screen outside the stadium as the competition looks to resume by mid-June. The Premier League has already received the green light from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office to proceed with ways to ensure the resumption of the competition. However, the games will be played behind closed doors, at least until the end of the current season.

COVID-19 impact on football

Clubs have suffered heavy financial losses due to the COVID-19 impact on football across Europe. Absence of fans until the end of the season will also deprive the clubs of the proceeds they earned through the sale of tickets. Meanwhile, reports hint at a silent and less chaotic transfer window this summer as clubs cope with ramifications of the pandemic.

