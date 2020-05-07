Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke's Net Worth Rises By £323 Million Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis in Europe, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has reportedly seen his personal wealth rise by £323 million since the start of 2020. In spite of the Stan Kroenke net worth progressing this year, a majority of the Arsenal players accepted a 12.5 percent pay cut. Arsenal stars have also resumed individual training at London Colney base amid rumours of a potential Premier League return.

ALSO READ: Man City Players Joked About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi After Takeover

Arsenal owners: Stan Kroenke net worth

Stan Kroenke became the solitary Arsenal owner back in September 2018 after owning a 90 percent stake at the North London club. The Arsenal owners, under the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment company, bought out the 30 percent share from Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov at a time when the Gunners were valued at £1.8 million. Although Stan Kroenke's business decisions have come under scrutiny from the Arsenal faithful, the 72-year-old American appears to be doing exceedingly well from a personal standpoint.

ALSO READ: Son Heung-min Carries Gun, Wears Army Suit During Military Service In South Korea

Arsenal owners wealth: Stan Kroenke net worth jumps up £323 million

According to a study done by the Institute of Policy Studies last month, the Stan Kroenke net worth shot up by £323 million. The study, which is termed as Billionaire Bonanza, provided a comprehensive analysis on Stan Kroenke, who is worth now worth £8.1 billion and how his value rose by a staggering £323 million this year despite the financial drawbacks of the coronavirus crisis. More so, Stan Kroenke's wife and Walmart heiress, Ann Walton Kroenke, saw her net worth increase by £97 million as well.

On April 23, a study published by TheInstitute for Policy Studies detailed that owner Stan Kroenke had seen his personal wealth increase by £323million since the start of 2020.



The Gunners owner, 72, is now valued at £8.1bn by Forbes. pic.twitter.com/j7rYjWHvPO — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) May 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs Could Vote To Relegate Bottom Three If They Block Project Restart

Arsenal players' pay cut: Premier League return

Earlier last month, most of the Arsenal players and coaching staff accepted a 12.5 percent wage cut to redistribute income towards the non-playing staff at the club. World Cup-winning German midfielder Mesut Ozil along with two Arsenal stars others refused to accept the pay cut, seeking further clarity on the issue. Amid the resumption of individual training at Arsenal's London Colney training ground, there have been reports suggesting that a potential Premier League return is near.

ALSO READ: Paulo Dybala Beats Coronavirus After Four Positive Tests, Juventus Confirm Recovery