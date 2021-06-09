SRI Vs KOR Dream11: Sri Lanka Vs South Korea Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Sri Lanka square of against South Korea in their upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualification match on Wednesday, June 9. The international fixture is set to be played at the Goyang Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM IST. We look at the SRI vs KOR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

SRI vs KOR Match Preview

Sri Lanka will head into the game as the last ranked team on the group H table. They have failed to register a single win in the ongoing World Cup Qualification campaign suffering from five losses in their previous five outings. Currently, without a single point against their name, they enter this match after suffering from a narrow 3-2 loss against Lebanon in their previous outing. With a poor negative GD, Sri Lanka will aim to get back on the winning ways on Wednesday but will face tough competition from the league leaders in their World Cup qualification campaign.

South Korea on the other hand has been polar opposites to their Wednesday opponents in the ongoing World Cup qualification campaign. Despite Sri Lanka being named the hosts for this clash, the match is set to be played in South Korea due the ongoing pandemic. South Korea have been one of the top teams recording three wins while playing out one draw in their four matches. With 10 points against their tally, they find themselves on par with 2nd ranked around Lebanon. The visitors have not conceded a single goal and will look to maintain their record against Sri Lanka who have struggled to score and their upcoming match

SRI vs KOR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - H. Son or DD Silva

Vice-Captain - M. Aakib or C. Kwon

SRI vs KOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - S. Perera

Defenders –K. Min-Jae, P. Manaram, L. Yong, C. Madushan

Midfielders –C. Kwon, DD Silva, L. Jae-Sung, K. Moon-Hwan

Strikers – M. Aakib, H. Son

SRI vs KOR Dream11 Prediction

South Korea start the match as favourites and are expected to register an easy win over Sri Lanka at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Sri Lanka 0-2 South Korea

Note: The above SRI vs KOR Dream11 prediction, SRI vs KOR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SRI vs KOR Dream11 Team and SRI vs KOR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result