Stephanie Frappart Makes History As The First Woman To Referee A Men's UCL Game

Stephanie Frappart created history in the Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv game, with the French football referee becoming the first woman to referee a game in the men’s UEFA Champions League. The 36-year-old took charge of the Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv Matchday 5 game held in Turin, which the hosts won 3-0. Stephanie Frappart, who has developed a reputation as one of the best referees in recent years, was also praised online by football fans for the historic achievement.

Also Read: Champions League Results And Highlights As PSG Claim Top Spot After Thrashing Man United

👏 You just love to see it



💪 Stephanie Frappart becomes the first woman to referee a men's @ChampionsLeague match



🛣 Way to blaze a trail, Stephanie pic.twitter.com/j20ywQi4Z1 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 2, 2020

Who is Stephanie Frappart, the first woman referee in men’s Champions League match?

Born on December 14, 1983, Stephanie Frappart is a French football referee who has been on the FIFA International Referees list since 2009. While she is a regular in Ligue 1 now, she has managed to achieve several milestones over a decade long career. 2020 has been a particularly special year for Stephanie Frappart, with the 36-year-old referee making her debut in both the Europa League and the Champions League.

Also Read: Goals Galore For Ronaldo, Giroud, Neymar In Champions League

Stephanie Frappart Champions League record one of many held by the famous referee

The Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv wasn’t the first top-level men’s game Stephanie Frappart has taken charge of. In 2019, the French national became the first female referee to officiate a major men’s final when she took charge of the UEFA Super Cup final held between Liverpool and Chelsea in September 2019. In the same year, Stephanie Frappart also officiated the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands, while also becoming the first female referee to take charge of a Ligue 1 game.

The 36-year-old also took charge of her first Europa League game in October, when she was part of the Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk game on Matchday 1 of the competition. In the past, Stephanie Frappart has talked about the experience of refereeing a men’s game, reiterating that she wants to show that women referees are just as good as male referees whenever she takes to the field.

Also Read: Krasnodar Beats Rennes 1-0 For First Champions League Win

Fans praise Stephanie Frappart referee after Champions League debut

Finally a right decision by UEFA. Cheers to many more games by female referees who are . . . referees. There is no difference, a referee is a referee — Nige Laverick (@Leeds_Maverick) December 2, 2020

She did a fantastic job! Congratulations — Jonathan Nolan 🇨🇦 (@PolarPandaG) December 3, 2020

Celebrating the achievement, the official social media handles of UEFA posted a highlights reel of Stephanie Frappart’s first outing in the Champions League. Sharing the video, they congratulated the 36-year-old, with fans joining in the praise as well. Many fans praised UEFA for trusting Stephanie Frappart with the responsibility, while others applauded the referee for doing a great job in the Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv game.

Also Read: Late Leipzig Beats Başakşehir 4-3 In Champions League

Image Credits: FIFA Women's World Cup Twitter