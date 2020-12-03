Champions League Results And Highlights As PSG Claim Top Spot After Thrashing Man United

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) inflicted a harsh defeat on Manchester United at Old Trafford with Brazilian superstar Neymar back in his usual groove. Besides, Barcelona humiliated Ferencvaros away from home, interestingly, in the absence of club icon Lionel Messi with manager Ronald Koeman resting the Argentina international for crunch LaLiga fixtures, a competition where the Catalan giants have stumbled as yet.

Man United vs PSG Champions League highlights: Neymar shines at Old Trafford

Neymar struck the opener as early as the 6th minute after Kylian Mbappe's shot was blocked by Man United shot-stopper David de Gea. The Brazilian winger was the first to react as he struck the ball past the net but Marcus Rashford equalised in the 32nd minute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Anthony Martial's shot was saved well by Keylor Navas, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka receiving it. He then passed it on towards Rashford who struck a deflected shot to bag the equaliser. Marquinhos put the Parc des Princes outfit in the driving seat in the second half after a close-range finish following a corner.

Neymar sealed the victory at Old Trafford with a brilliant effort in injury time, with Mbappe and Rafinha also involved in the goal. The victory sees PSG claim the top spot in Group H of Champions League standings with nine points to their credit. Interestingly, Man United and RB Leipzig also have equal points as that of PSG.

Champions League highlights: Barcelona thrash Ferencvaros

Ronald Koeman decided to rest the likes of Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Marc-Andre ter Stegen with the club already ensuring Round of 16 Champions League qualification. And the travelling squad did not disappoint the Dutch tactician as they came in top form against the Ukrainian side.

Antoine Griezmann, who seems to have found new lease of life at Camp Nou, bagged the opener in the 14th minute. Ousmane Dembele's cross six minutes later saw striker Martin Braithwaite double the lead for the Catalan giants as he struck the ball in the bottom right corner. Dembele sealed the fixture for his side when he netted from the spot after Braithwaite was brought down inside the penalty box. Barcelona next play Juventus in the final game of the group stage, with both teams already securing a Round of 16 Champions League qualification.

Champions League results

Istanbul Basaksehir 3-4 RB Leipzig

Krasnodar 1-0 Rennes

Dortmund 1-1 Lazio

Juventus 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Club Brugge 3-0 Zenit

Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea

